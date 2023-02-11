Funambule Sivola recorded a second successive win in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase at Newbury.
Venetia Williams' charge was bouncing back to form after a disappointing campaign so far and got into a good rhythm under Charlie Deutsch.
1/2 favourite Greaneteen was alongside jumping the third last but having been keen, he weakened into third, leaving Elixir De Nutz to chase the winner home, albeit three-and-a-half lengths adrift.
The winning rider told ITV Racing: "He's a pocket rocket. We were going a good gallop, it feels quick on this ground, and he's jumped for fun. Harry Cobden came to join me and my fellow said 'if you want to go faster - let's go'.
"He's one of the quickest horses I've ridden and the quick ground and this track suit him down to the ground. I love riding him."
Williams added: "I was absolutely terrified about the ground but Charlie gave me confidence when I went to pick up the saddle. He said it is quick but this is what this horse loves and he'll go on it. The worry is he's had a tendon injury in the past before we raced him.
"Charlie gave him a fantastic ride, it was all about speed. We'll probably go straight to the Champion Chase now."
