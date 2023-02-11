Funambule Sivola recorded a second successive win in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase at Newbury.

Venetia Williams' charge was bouncing back to form after a disappointing campaign so far and got into a good rhythm under Charlie Deutsch. 1/2 favourite Greaneteen was alongside jumping the third last but having been keen, he weakened into third, leaving Elixir De Nutz to chase the winner home, albeit three-and-a-half lengths adrift. The winning rider told ITV Racing: "He's a pocket rocket. We were going a good gallop, it feels quick on this ground, and he's jumped for fun. Harry Cobden came to join me and my fellow said 'if you want to go faster - let's go'.

