Philip Hobbs saddled the 3000th winner of his career as Zanza took his Newbury record to five wins from six starts with victory in the Betfair Denman Chase.
The 16/1 chance went to the front as Hitman produced sticky leaps at both the third and second last and he was never in danger of being caught, hitting the line seven lengths clear of the 9/4 favourite.
Does He Know (15/2) was close-up in third.
Hobbs told ITV Racing: "It's extraordinary, his best form is all around here and the once he got beat here was in the Betfair Hurdle and he was only beaten around three lengths by the winner in sixth.
Of the landmark he added: "It's taken us a long time to do it but it's very satisfying. Looking back Rooster Booster was extraordinary, he went about 18 months without getting beaten. He was the highest-rated hurdler in the country and pretty amazing really.
"More recently Defi Du Seuil won seven Grade Ones, not many win as many as that."
On plans for the future he added: "I'm going to be around for a long time but Johnson White our assistant will go onto the licence with us very soon, probably before the end of the season. He's been very much part of our set-up for 30 years. He has a few younger owners to bring in which will be a help."
Winning rider Tom O'Brien added: "Its an amazing achievement. I've been lucky enough to ride near on 10% of them, a small amount, but I've been there a long time. He's an amazing man.
"Zanza is a few pounds better around here. He had a bit to make up on the ratings but it's a great race to win."
