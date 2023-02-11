Philip Hobbs saddled the 3000th winner of his career as Zanza took his Newbury record to five wins from six starts with victory in the Betfair Denman Chase.

The 16/1 chance went to the front as Hitman produced sticky leaps at both the third and second last and he was never in danger of being caught, hitting the line seven lengths clear of the 9/4 favourite. Does He Know (15/2) was close-up in third. Hobbs told ITV Racing: "It's extraordinary, his best form is all around here and the once he got beat here was in the Betfair Hurdle and he was only beaten around three lengths by the winner in sixth.

