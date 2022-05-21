This looks quite a tight six-runner handicap but the mile and a half contest can go to Sir Mark Todd’s runner MERCIAN HYMN who is firmly on the up. A step up to this trip proved key to turning his fortunes around at the end of last year when he was successful at Kempton and Wolverhampton, quickening clear for an impressive five-length win at the latter track.

Mercian Hymn made his reappearance back on turf at Windsor last month and picked up where he’d left off with a good neck second to John & Thady Gosden’s unexposed filly Darlectable You. He stayed on well there over a mile and a quarter and, back up in trip on the all-weather, looks capable of going one better here.