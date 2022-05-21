Check out the two Timeform selections for this evening's card at Lingfield.
This looks quite a tight six-runner handicap but the mile and a half contest can go to Sir Mark Todd’s runner MERCIAN HYMN who is firmly on the up. A step up to this trip proved key to turning his fortunes around at the end of last year when he was successful at Kempton and Wolverhampton, quickening clear for an impressive five-length win at the latter track.
Mercian Hymn made his reappearance back on turf at Windsor last month and picked up where he’d left off with a good neck second to John & Thady Gosden’s unexposed filly Darlectable You. He stayed on well there over a mile and a quarter and, back up in trip on the all-weather, looks capable of going one better here.
George Scott’s filly T MAXIE looks the answer to this six-furlong handicap for three-year-olds. She’s still unexposed after just the four starts, beginning her career with three starts on the all-weather early this year, showing some promise before undergoing a breathing operation. That clearly had some benefit as she returned from an 11-week break with a win on her handicap debut at Brighton last month.
She won it smoothly too, travelling well before leading a furlong out and just needed pushing out to beat Bonita B who has franked the form since by winning her next start. A sister to her stable’s useful sprint handicapper Charlie Fellowes, T Maxie looks sure to improve and is capable of following up last month’s success off over this slightly longer trip.