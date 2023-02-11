El Fabiolo is favourite for the Sporting Life Arkle after chief rival Jonbon almost fluffed his lines in the Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick.

Sent off at 1/16 to beat sole rival Calico, Nicky Henderson's charge got close to the first fence down the back straight and was headed by Harry Skelton's mount. Aidan Coleman pushed Jonbon back to the head off affairs jumping the second last and came clear on the run-in to score by five-and-a-half lengths but it was expected to be much more straightforward than it was. Sky Bet and Betfair both now have El Fabiolo as their 11/10 market leader from 15/8 for the Sporting Life Arkle with Jonbon out to 2/1 from 5/4.

Speaking from Newbury the winning trainer said: "I'm going to look on the bright side. He's had such easy races it took him by surprise when the other horse attacked him like that. He just sort of shook his head and eventually got there. It will do him no harm. "He hasn't really had a race since Aintree last year. This was his prep and I'll see what Aidan and AP, who is up there, say." Coleman said: “It’s a prep run and we knew he had plenty to work on. I schooled him the other morning and he schooled very well but he was very fresh. He jumped super again there and I was quite comfortable going to that fence there (down the back straight). “I was going a good gallop and wasn’t really wanting to press along too much bearing in mind it’s a trial. Harry set his alight and winged it and although I didn’t make a mistake Calico got going and I was kind of just chasing from there. “I was always quite confident from three quarters of a mile out. I met the next three fences spot on and then put it to bed well. He was a bit rusty but he won it nicely so I’m happy with that.”