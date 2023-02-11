Marquand has only just returned to Australia following previously successful spells in the country, and he had already been in winning form on the card when riding Cafe Millenium to victory in the Pierro Plate.

However, when partnering Annabel Neasham’s Dorothy Gail in the A$2million Inglis Millennium he hit the floor having been hampered by the manoeuvre of the Josh Parr-ridden Hellish. Parr was subsequently suspended for 20 meetings for careless riding.

“That was pretty horrible,” Neasham, who won the race with Learning To Fly, told SKY Thoroughbred Central. “He (Marquand) is OK, he is sitting up, he is talking, he is holding his shoulder but he’s okay. He’s conscious, so he looks okay.”

Racing NSW later tweeted: “Tom’s CT scan of his head is clear, however he does have concussion and will be staying in hospital overnight. So far the scans on his shoulder have been clear.”

Marquand is due to ride in Qatar next weekend. His wife, Hollie Doyle, is also on the sidelines as she recovers from an elbow injury.