Top tipster Simon Holt guides you through Saturday's action from Newbury, Warwick and Lingfield.

Recommended bets, Saturday February 11 1pt win Rocking Ends in 3.08 Lingfield at 5/2 (William Hill) 1pt e.w. Highway One O Two in 3.35 Newbury at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt win Waterloo Quay in 4.23 Warwick at 100/30 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sunday's ITV selections: Stolen Silver 1.30 Warwick, Annual Invictus 1.50 Newbury, Love Envoi 2.05 Warwick, Eldorado Allen 2.25 Newbury, Jonbon 2.40 Warwick, Greaneteen 3.00 Newbury, Highway One O Two (ew) 3.35 Newbury.

Saturday's Betfair Handicap Hurdle at Newbury is easily the most competitive race of the weekend and, in a contest full of chances, the improving HIGHWAY ONE O TWO looks decent value. This likeable eight-year-old has shown progressive form this season, notably when making all and bolting up by seven-and-a-half lengths from the re-opposing Hacker Des Places (now 1lb worse off) at Ascot (good) in late October before finishing third behind Constitution Hill and Epatante in a windmill-tilting attempt at the Christmas Hurdle.

Not surprisingly, Highway One O Two was outclassed up the home straight that day at Kempton, though finishing just over six lengths behind a former Champion Hurdle winner was no disgrace. The Ascot form got a decent boost when Hacker Des Places went one better in softer ground at Cheltenham two weeks ago (for which he has earned a 5lb penalty) and Epatante herself hacked up when given an easy option at Doncaster. Since Boxing Day, this race would have been the selection's clear target and, with ground conditions looking ideal and both trainer Chris Gordon and jockey Gavin Sheehan (so good on forward-going types) in excellent form this season, a bold bid is expected at double-figure odds. Each-way is probably the best play given the strong credentials of many in the field, including last year's winner Glory And Fortune (5lb higher), the Paul Nicholls-trained novice Rubaud and the much-touted Irish challenger Filey Bay who steps up in class after wins at Doncaster and Wincanton for shrewd connections.

Small fields dominate in the other races at Newbury, and at Warwick too, in front of the ITV4 cameras making value hard to find. However, later on at Warwick, WATERLOO QUAY should take some beating in the Virgin Bet Fives Handicap Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs.

The David Dennis-trained seven-year-old has improved in his last two starts, finishing third over two miles on this course when shaping as if further would suit before proving that hypothesis correct at Uttoxeter subsequently when he forced the pace over an extra half mile and kept going gamely behind the progressive Barrier Peaks who won again at Market Rasen on Tuesday and is declared to run once more (without a penalty) in the 4.30 at Uttoxeter. Waterloo Quay went up 3lb for that latest effort (Barrier Peaks is set for a much bigger rise) and an extra furlong can only be in his favour in the hands of the excellent Adam Wedge. The Dan Skelton-trained Dime Store Cowgirl is the danger after her improved effort to win a modest mares handicap hurdle at Catterick last month when just under four lengths covered the first four home. She steps up in trip here off a 4lb higher mark.

At Lingfield, ROCKING ENDS can return to the winners enclosure in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap over six furlongs.

This likeable grey proved beyond doubt that he stays the trip when making all at Southwell in December (form worked out very well) and then probably sat too close to a strong pace when worn down by Harry Brown over this course and distance. The winner has followed up since and William Carson’s mount looks open to further improvement. Published at 1500 GMT on 10/02/23

