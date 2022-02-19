Skytastic is still unbeaten but had to work hard to remain so having been strongly challenged by Scarface at Ascot - follow all of this afternoon's action.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1322: There are odds-on shots in the next three races with State Legend, Porticello and Grivetana all expected to continue the good start to the afternoon for market leaders. Daniel Muscutt has ridden most of James Ferguson's horses recently but he's headed north to Newcastle allowing Jack Mitchell to come in for the ride at Lingfield and he had to work hard to land the spoils aboard State Legend (8/11). The ITV Racing coverage has begun and so has the Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle at Haydock.

1310: Skytastic is unbeaten in three starts and holds two entries for the Cheltenham Festival; he's the even money favourite. Scarface has yet to win but is still in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the same meeting; he's a 12/1 chance and longer on the exchanges. Ballyblack remains solid at 3s against the jolly and there's also some support for Unanswered Prayers. In his Value Bet column Matt Brocklebank wrote: "I love staying chasers returning to hurdles when the ground is really deep as they tend to be far more battle-hardened and able to cope with such conditions better than those more used to the way races are run over the smaller obstacles." That doesn't quite apply to Kap Auteuil but he has shown improved form over fences and could play a leading role if transferring that back to hurdles in this extended two miles three furlong contest. They are beginning to turn for home and Skytastic is in second with Hecouldbetheone leading at the fourth last. Kap Auteuil has dropped out and Unanswered Prayers is struggling. Skytastic leads narrowly at the second last but Scarface goes well, or appears to. They've pulled clear of Ballyblack and go toe to toe in the closing stages with Skytastic proving the stronger. He's still unbeaten and rewarded supporters at odds of 6/5.

1256: Alex Hammond and Jim McGrath are on duty for Sky Sports Racing at Ascot but it's time to channel hop and head back to Racing TV for coverage of Haydock's opener. Just three to consider for this novices' handicap chase and Adrimel has been a little easy to back, although he is still odds-on. He was impressive at this track last time but has another half a mile to cover today. He's odds against on the exchanges as they approach the starter. He pulled up on his three starts prior to that recent success but won his outing before that when beating Grand National Trial hopeful Mint Condition in the Grade Two Leamington Novices' Hurdle at Warwick. Shaman Du Berlais leads Adrimel and Keep Rolling as they race in single file during the opening exchanges. Adrimel reached for the fifth but was better at the next which will be the last in a circuit's time. Keep Rolling is struggling to get competitive as Adrimel jumps to the front at the fifth from home. He hasn't seen off Shaman Du Berlais yet but he still leads at the third last. Shaman Du Berlais is back in front at the last but made a mistake allowing Adrimel to get back in front. Photo. "Inseparable" called the commentator but the judge has called the result and Adrimel is the winner at 4/6.

1248: Flip flops aren't the order of the day given the inclement weather but there are flip flopping favourites in the opener at Lingfield with the (relatively) exposed Fozzie Bear taking over from Addingham at the top of the market. There's a little support for Tattered Flag too, he wears cheekpieces on his second outing for the Gosdens. They're coming forwards. The field are being asked to follow the bear with the favourite setting out to make all. Addingham is in a close second with Tattered Flag moving into third on the home turn. Addingham sadly went wrong in the straight when challenging and the commentator suggests that it could be the worst news. That left Fozzie Bear in front but he was swallowed up by Tattered Flag and Lost Of Love (11/2) with the latter getting on top for Hughes and Moore, hopefully that's not the last winner for the stable today!

1235: Niall Hannity and Martin Dixon are on duty at Haydock for Racing TV and begin by running the rule over the runners in the Grand National Trial. Dixon is concerned whether a big run in the Peter Marsh Chase will have left a mark on Sam Brown as he hasn't been the easiest to train in recent seasons. Stamina is a question mark over Enqarde for the pundit in a contest where a number of the field have proven Haydock form.

Several of them are also fairly exposed but Secret Reprieve has only had seven chase starts so is conceivably open to more improvement and he could improve for his reappearance in the Welsh National. The booking of Brian Hughes for Mint Condition has taken Hannity's eye. Dixon is expecting 'a massive' run from Bristol De Mai and he's expecting him to put up a big performance. He goes on to say that his strongest view on the card is Bill Baxter who represents Hughes and Warren Greatrex in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle. One fence in the back straight at Haydock will be omitted. It is still raining there.

1230: We're not too far away from the first race of the day at Lingfield Park where Ryan Moore rides Lost Of Love for Richard Hughes. The unraced son of Australia has been yo-yoing in the market, opening at around 4s before drifting out to 8s before being trimmed back to a general 5/1. A positive reading of those movements suggests he has shown some promise at home but I'd be a little surprised if he were forward enough to get the better of the more experienced favourite Addingham and others beside.

1214: It's nothing more than a minor diversion but both Dashel Drasher and J'Ai Froid are previous winners of races on today's card at Ascot. The former won the Betfair Ascot Chase last year of course but in 2019 he also won the opening Join Kim Bailey Racing Novices' Hurdle. There are some other useful names on the roll of honour with Sporting John, Yala Enki and Un Temps Pour Tout all listed. Skytastic is a short price to join them but there is notable opposition in the betting ring from Ballyblack who, like Dashel Drasher, is trained by Jeremy Scott. J'Ai Froid takes his chance in the Bateaux London Reynoldstown Novices' Chase - a race which proved far too confusing for me. Laura Morgan's charge landed the Ascot Racecourse Supports The Autism In Racing Handicap Hurdle 12 months ago and is reasonably well fancied in places to record his first success over fences in this prestigious Grade Two contest.

1156: There are one or two punters hoping that Adagio can enhance his Champion Hurdle claims in the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton which he could do, even if defeated by Goshen. There may be a more significant guide to the blue riband event at Gowran Park though where the Red Mills Trial sees Quilixios and Teahupoo cross swords for the third time this season. It's 2-0 to the Gordon Elliott-trained runner so far but the Triumph Hurdle winner (who had Adagio over three lengths adrift in second) closed the gap from 12 lengths to half a length from the first defeat to the second and could step up again. There's little between the two on their latest running but they're someway apart in the book in a race which also sees Saldier and Darasso line-up; it is by no means a two horse race. It's a shame that Chatham Street Lad missed the Red Mills Chase as he was one of the more interesting alternatives to Melon. After all, do you want to take odds-on about a 10-year-old who has only won once over fences? I know he has done most of his running at the top level but he wouldn't form the cornerstone of anything for me. Or maybe I just haven't forgiven him for blotting his Cheltenham record in the Ryanair Chase although he wasn't alone in being taken off his feet by Min and Alaho that afternoon. This Grade Three certainly represents low hanging fruit compared to the usual tests that Melon is set.

1121: I don't imagine it's very often that you can back a Paul Nicholls trained runner at 11/2 that hosed up by almost 10 lengths on his preceding start but those are the current odds available about Cap Du Mathan in the Dingley's Promise Handicap Hurdle. The Betfair ambassador described him as 'a talented horse' in his column and there's hope that he can defy a 9lb rise in the weights. I like the form of his win at Taunton and this race has a nice each-way shape to it with 13 runners and a relatively short-priced favourite in Good Risk At All.

The favourite is clearly a useful horse with the potential to rate higher but I'm in no rush to back a 2/1 shot that has finished second on all three starts over hurdles and the Ditcheat representative makes plenty of (each-way) appeal against him. There has been a little support for him which isn't yet the case with Stellar Magic at Wincanton but such was the promise that Philip Hobbs' charge showed as a novice, I'm willing to chance him in the 1558. He disappointed at Ascot last month but never seemed to be travelling after an early mistake so it may be worth putting a line through that performance and he should relish the testing conditions.

Nicholls' Mr Glass is a worthy favourite having finished third in the Grade One Tolworth last time but he doesn't make any great appeal at 2/1. Fans of Sizable Sam who aren't already on him have missed the boat as he's been well backed and I'd be more interested in taking a chance with the easy to back Solwara One as he reverts to hurdles but I think there's enough to recommend Stellar Magic as an each-way play against the favourite.

There are extra place offers on both of those races as there is in the Ascot Racecourse Supports The Autism In Racing Handicap Hurdle where the unexposed Guerlain De Vaux is another each-way fancy. The money has been for Act Of Diplomacy and support for one of Dr Newland's runners always has to be taken seriously but the Tiger Hill gelding has looked a stayer of some promise in his short career. Oliver Sherwood has had a quiet season with 10 winners and this six-year-old has contributed two of those having won both starts over hurdles after showing ability in a decent bumper. He only scored narrowly at Catterick but the front two were clear and connections felt that the track was less than ideal for their scopey six-year-old. He should be more at home at Ascot and has impressed sufficiently for me to think that 8/1 is a fair price to chance that he can make a successful transition to handicap company.

1107: You can see from the tweet below that Matt Chapman expects Third Wind to win the William Hill Rendlesham Hurdle but players of the ITV7 will, possibly, be cheering on Thomas Darby (see above) in the Grade Two. There are six runners in the three mile contest but they're betting 15/8 the field and I don't think any of the sextet can be ruled out with confidence. Wholestone has been drifting like the proverbial barge and is out to 22s from half that price on his first start since 2020 which is far from encouraging but long absences are regularly overcome these days and this is his level. He gets 6lbs from last year's winner Third Wind and Thomas Darby and concedes just 1lb to the well supported favourite Molly Ollys Wishes who has a 7lb penalty of her own to carry. She's won five of her last seven but could find this tougher and is a favourite to take on which is something that Value Bet has done in siding with Top Ville Ben. It promises to be a cracking race and one in which I'd side with Chapman and Third wind but more out of fondness for the horse rather than any deeply held view on his form claims.

1052: Where do you stand on horses carrying top weight in staying handicap chases? It's a pertinent question today with Fiddlerontheroof favourite to win the greatbritishstallionshowcase.co.uk Swinley Chase while Bristol De Mai is towards the top of the market for the William Hill Grand National Trial. It has long been a popular punter's maxim that 'weight stops trains' with the consensus being that it was best to look towards the bottom of the handicap but some pundits have challenged that in recent years, suggesting that the top-weights often have a class edge. The three mile Ascot contest has been won by a couple of top-weights in recent years with Sausalito Sunrise winning from a rating of 150 and Ballyoptic from 157 so there is certainly hope that Fiddlerontheroof can defy a mark of 155 and put himself in the frame for the Gold Cup. Bristol De Mai is still rated 159 and has to concede upwards of 9lbs to his Haydock rivals in a race which has seen five recent winners carrying between 11-4 and 11-7. Connections have opted not to claim and so the evergreen grey carries the full allotment of 11-12 over a trip that he has to prove he stays.

1032: There's also been a little money for Bugle Major at Lingfield and I thought that both he and stablemate Karibana were of each-way interest. They are trained by Richard Hughes and both have had recent runs to blow away the cobwebs which, hopefully, they will be able to improve on this afternoon.

Hughes has had a quiet start to the year (one winner from 16) which was also the case in 2021 (one from 30 in January and February) but in March of that year, he sent out four winners from 15 runners while his strike rate in each of the first three months of 2020 was 20%, 32% and 38%. All of which is to say that I'd be hopeful of seeing an upturn in fortunes for the yard in the coming weeks and I was happy enough to take on Pirate King (1545) given his modest record in Class 2 races. Bugle Major has yet to win since joining Hughes from France but he's dropped down the weights accordingly and has shown ability, including when pushing Winter Derby Trial winner Fancy Man close over course and distance.

In contrast, Karibana can't be described as being well handicapped as he's still above his last winning mark but this seven furlong specialist is a pretty consistent performer with plenty of polytrack form to his name and I think he could be well suited by the demands of Lingfield. He's more than capable of having a say in the outcome of an open race.

1018: It may take a little while for the betting markets to warm up due to the uncertainty about what would be on but there are signs of life and there has already been support for Punting Pointers selection William Philo at Wincanton. Regal Encore, a popular old boy, has been backed to improve - by Ben Linfoot in his ITV Racing Tips among others - upon his good course record at Ascot where Saint Calvados is proving popular in the feature. I'll have my feet up by the time Wicklow Warrior runs (1900 Newcastle) but Peter Niven's gelding opened at 14/1 (in a place) and is now trading at a general 4/1; it will be fascinating to see if that gamble comes off. An hour earlier, Yaahobby is being supported to make it two from two for Anthony Brittain and make a winning handicap debut but Vespasian is very solid against him. The Galloping Bear is one of three selections for Value Bet. He was advised at 10/1 but is joint-favourite with the majority of firms at just 4/1 for the Grand National Trial (1440) - all he has to do now is win!

