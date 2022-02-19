Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Wholestone - struck in Haydock feature
Wholestone - struck in Haydock feature

William Hill Rendlesham Hurdle report: Wholestone returns with win

By David Ord
15:00 · SAT February 19, 2022

Wholestone overcame an absence of 455 days to win an attritional renewal of the William Hill Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock.

For the vast majority of the contest runner-up Top Ville Ben seemingly had the prize in safe keeping, turning the screw up front.

Molly Ollys Wishes tried to keep tabs but she was beaten three out - and a slow leap there seemed to have sealed Wholestone's fate.

However Sam Twiston-Davies galvanised the eventual winner who was upsides at the last and with his rival tiring on the run-in, ploughed through the mud to score by 13 lengths.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Nigel Twiston-Davies, whose phone was exploding with well-wishers, said: “He’s a very popular winner, he’s a very special horse and he’s done an awful lot in his time – but he’s not in the Stayers’ Hurdle!

“He might be supplemented, you never know, but I wouldn’t have thought so. I’d say the Aintree race (Liverpool Hurdle) is the one for him. He’s always had a lot of class and you have to remember he’s very good over fences, so the world is his oyster now.

“That was some performance. He’s a class horse, so why shouldn’t he run well? But he was written off in the press. I wasn’t really expecting it, though.

“He’d been off for so long because he hurt his foot badly when he fell here (November 2020), but it’s all right now, he even lost a shoe today.”

The Timeform Jury Service

Top Ville Ben’s trainer Phil Kirby was pleased with the performance of the gallant runner-up.

He said: “He’s run a blinder and done nothing wrong, he’s just been beaten by a better horse on the day. I know he looked very tired at the end, but there’s not a bother on him and he wasn’t distressed or anything.

“The National is the plan now as long as there is cut in the ground – I just hope it’s not as deep as today! He took to the fences really well in the Becher Chase. I know he fell but he’d jumped them grand before that.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING