A fierce battle followed and the winner found plenty on the run-in to forge a length clear of Adagio, who was but to 12/1 from 16s by Betfair and Paddy Power for the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Gary Moore's charge looked in trouble when the runner-up loomed up two out, but with his rival pecking on landing there, was soon back in front.

“We have had an amazing ride so far and I said to Jamie then he is only six but who knows what will happen next.

“I’m absolutely delighted and Jamie said that he is speechless as he absolutely adores the horse. We are all thrilled. It is incredible. He is a bull of a horse and from here we will step him up in trip again over fences.

Winning owner Steven Packham said: "Adagio is a decent horse and we had to give him weight as well. I was still relatively confident when Adagio came upsides as we know ideally he wants further. It was pouring hard with rain on the way down here and I was thinking that’s good.

“The first part of last season was very frustrating as he was in very good form but he didn’t get his ground and we were limited with opportunities where we went. That has played right for us in the last two races as it has all come right at the right time. I’m absolutely thrilled.

“Gary has always had an immense amount of confidence in him and he does get the hump when people say bad things about him because he knows he is a good horse. Yes - he is quirky and his best form is right-handed.

“Gary is a man of very few words and when he says this is a good horse he doesn’t say it without merit. I’m thrilled for him as well.”

With a trip to The Festival™ at Cheltenham next month out of the equation for Goshen a return to Punchestown for a second tilt at the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle, which he finished fifth in last year, could be on the agenda.

Packham added: “Punchestown is not out of the window on soft ground. It would need to be soft ground over this trip. Apart from that we will probably give him a rest and we might have a go on the flat for a bit of fun as he is in such good form but I will leave that with Gary. Novice chasing is the plan next season.”

As for Grade One-winning rider Moore he described the victory as “emotional” after admitting he felt Goshen was beat.

He said: “It is emotional to be honest. He showed so much guts today. He ran at Lingfield a month ago, Sandown two weeks ago and has had hard races both times. I know people call him names but he has shown guts there. I said to Scu (Tom Scudamore on Adagio) at two out I think you’ve got me.

“Fair play to the horse he knuckled down and battled as hard as he could. I’m really proud of him and I’m pleased for Steve and dad that he has won another nice prize.”