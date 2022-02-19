The Galloping Bear wore down Bristol De Mai to land a gamble in the William Hill Grand National Trial Handicap Chase.

Selected by both Simon Holt and Matt Brocklebank at 10/1 on Friday, the winner was sent off the 9/2 favourite but looked booked for second as Bristol De Mai threatened to run his rivals into the ground from the front. However a tired leap at the second last was the first sign of trouble for followers of the top-weight and the winner, who landed the Surrey National on his latest start, needed no second invitation. He was in front by the last and kept up a relentless gallop to score by seven lengths.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

It crowned a memorable week for trainer Ben Clarke and jockey Ben Jones with Somerset-based Clarke, enjoying his first season with a licence, teaming up with Jones to record the first double of his career at Sandown on Thursday, saddling Dr Kananga and Lettie Lutz to success. Clarke said: “I’m shell shocked. I thought we had a good chance coming here, but when it actually happens – and to beat Bristol De Mai, he’s a Haydock legend. “That’s our third winner of the week, we’ve only had a licence since September, but I thought we’d used up all our good luck at Sandown the other day. I can’t believe how well it’s gone. “I’m based half a mile from Anthony Honeyball and used to be his assistant. I’d previously been training hunters and pointers but like Dr Kananga at Sandown and this lad, I thought they should be winning some proper money. For it to happen so soon, I’m stunned.