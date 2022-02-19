A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Haydock where Porticello underlined his JCB Triumph Hurdle claims.

Victor Ludorum stroll for Porticello He was sent off the 3/10 favourite for the William Hill Super Odds Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle and Porticello duly proved a cut above his rivals. The leading British-trained fancy for the JCB Triumph Hurdle, he was clear three out and bar jumping high and to the right at the next flight, there was never a moment of concern. By the line he was a widening 17 lengths clear of Skycutter and Sky Bet cut him to 8/1 from 10/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle. Paddy Power and Betfair are 12s from 14s with the same concession.

Winning rider Josh Moore said: “I just thought I’d keep it simple and use his jumping and he’s done that well. He handles that ground as well as any horse can, down the back it’s a bit better but up the straight it’s very holding and not the nicest. “The Triumph will depend how he comes out of this and what the ground is like, if he’s to run there he’d want plenty of ease, I would say.” The jockey missed a large chunk of the season through injury and was only on Porticello as his brother Jamie was required to ride Goshen at Wincanton. “He’s actually Jamie’s ride but I enjoyed riding him today, he’s a pleasure,” he said. “The rides usually sort themselves out without much fuss but I’ve missed most of this season and it just happened to be my dad’s best ever, so Jamie has reaped the benefit” Adrimel survives scare There was a thrilling start to proceedings despite the William Hill Cheltenham Non-Runner Money Back Novices' Limited Handicap Chase only attracting three runners. With Keep Rolling left behind from four out it developed into a match and 4/6 favourite Adrimel duly landed the odds - but only after an almighty scare. He looked home and hosed when Shaman Du Berlais hit the last and pecked on landing but that rival rallied bravely and was only a neck adrift at he line.

“On this ground he could probably drop back in trip because he handles it so well,” said winning trainer Tom Lacey. “Stan (Sheppard) said he just got lonely out in front and it is very hard work today, so any horse was entitled to get tired. “I think he’s better than a handicapper but he’s a horse you’ve got to catch right. We’ve not had any setbacks but the races just haven’t been there to suit him and we’ve had to wait for some softer ground. He’s not been an easy horse to place in a dry winter.” Third win for Foillan Dr Richard Newland’s Foillan (10/1) registered his third victory of the campaign in the Pertemps Qualifier, but may now be done for the season. “It’s funny, we thought we had a chance in the National Trial with Enqarde but he was never going, yet I wasn’t expecting this lad to win,” said Newland. “He’s won three now this year, having missed the whole of last season, but he’s had a hard race there and it could be enough for him. He’s one to look forward to chasing next year.”