A host of equine stars are in action on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival from Leopardstown while there's also Grade One action at Sandown.

Lay or play 1104: I've never been much of a one for laying horses - I'm a bit slow in getting my head around 'new' concepts - having been brought up to try and find winners but there will be plenty willing to take a strong position on a couple of those Grade Ones at the DRF. Galopin Des Champs is the very short Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup favourite despite having never tackled three miles over fences. He did win over that trip as a hurdler when beating Gentlemansgame and Stattler but odds of 1/3 still look incredibly skinny. Stattler has improved since that heavy defeat at the Punchestown Festival and made a perfectly satisfactory return at Tramore when narrowly failing to concede weight to Gold Cup winner Minella Indo. Stattler can be expected to improve from that and I'd rather back him each-way at 5s - two places, a bet to nothing!! (bows head in shame) - than side with the favourite in any form. It's a shame there isn't one more going to post as I could have deluded myself with flights of fancy in attempting to find one at a price to place (I've long had a soft spot for Franco De Port, no rhyme nor reason) but that's not to be, probably as well. I'm less keen to oppose Lossiemouth who is a similarly short price in the Donohue Marquees Spring Juvenile Hurdle although it's notable that only two favourites have obliged in the last 10 renewals of this Grade One. Quite why that is I'm not sure but this looks a weaker race than 12 months ago when Vauban beat Fil Dor and Il Etait Temps. Tekao was odds-on to beat owner-mate Comfort Zone on his hurdling debut and may yet live up to the promise that caused that SP but he's got an awful lot to find on what we've seen on the course and he could be looking at the Fred Winter after this rather than another Grade One. Something is going to have to give in the Goffs Irish Arkle in which Willie Mullins saddles five of the eight runners. There are obvious reasons why you don't get many nine-year-olds winning two mile Grade One novice chases and age alone isn't a reason to oppose Appreciate It but it has to be taken into consideration. He does have a mighty reputation and an engine to match and was sent off at 10/3 to win a Champion Hurdle on his first start for 12 months. Appreciate It is a little uneasy today and is out to 15/8 with smart stablemates El Fabiolo and Dysart Dynamo (still travelling well against Constitution Hill when falling in the Supreme) both attracting support. Banbridge should be better suited by today's conditions than when beaten last time while Saint Roi was once talked of as a Champion Hurdle contender and is already a Grade One winner over fences. It's a belting race and one in which I would be looking to get the favourite beaten. But I'm far too timid.

Weekend Preview: Scilly Isles Novices' Chase and the Heroes Handicap Hurdle at Sandown

Handicap snip 1040: It's no surprise to see Matt Brocklebank steer away from Leopardstown for his Value Bet column given the nature of most of the races with his focus firmly on Sandown and Musselburgh. His colleague Mr Linfoot is at the DRF though and he's found one for the three mile handicap hurdle and you can read Ben's column here. In that race, there's been a notable move for Freedom To Dream who Matt actually put up for the Martin Pipe at last season's Cheltenham Festival and Peter Fahey's runner performed creditably in finishing a four length fourth to Banbridge when looking in need of a longer trip. Freedom To Dream's season hasn't gone to plan over fences but he steps up to three miles for the first time on this return to hurdling and has been backed from 20s to a general 9/1. I liked his run last March and he's obviously very interesting today with that money coming for him and surely it's a race to find something at an each-way price given that Maxxum is 2/1 and shorter. I know he won well last time but...... Sticking with last season's Martin Pipe for a little while longer and I'll be keeping a close eye on Party Business at Sandown; he was an unlucky in running fifth in the Cheltenham contest and rewarded those who added him to their My Stable trackers - including Mark Howard in his Sporting Life column - by winning at Aintree the following month. Party Business has had just the one start since, finishing lame at Haydock in May, so is entitled to need this outing but connections will surely be hoping that he runs well enough for his handicap mark to remain on 140 and to give cause for optimism for another crack at the Martin Pipe. There is plenty of collateral form in the Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle but the one that I'm drawn to, especially as he drifts, is Stellar Magic. He's been very in and out since his novice days but has shown enough on occasion to think that he retains the bulk of his ability and I think he possesses enough of that to win a race of this nature. He's out to 14/1 from 10s which is more reasonable given his profile and he rates an each-way bet ahead of stablemate Dolphin Square who tempted me at 25/1 given that he's fairly closely matched with 14/1 shot Call Me Lord. Ultimately, though, I think there will prove to be better handicapped runners in the race than that pair.

Ben Linfoot on the main Dublin Racing Festival pointers