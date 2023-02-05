Mullins was winning the race for a seventh time following on from Hurricane Fly (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015) and Faugheen (2016).

The chestnut poured it on from that point and although Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore gave chase, it was to no avail as the younger legs powered clear by four and three-quarter lengths. State Man's stablemate Vauban (9/2) finished half a length further back in third.

Townend had to make his own running on the six-year-old State Man, who jumped well out in front and put in a big leap two-out before really engaging top gear.

Sent off the 6/5 favourite, the Willie Mullins-trained State Man recorded his sixth straight success over obstacles and lowered the colours of popular mare Honeysuckle (11/8) who was bidding for a fourth Irish Champion triumph.

“Paul surprised me when he came into the parade ring and I asked him what he was going to do and he said he was going to make it,” said Mullins.

“He didn’t see much to make it in the race so I said ‘OK, do that’. It worked out, the horse is not used to being in front, but he jumped well enough in front and Paul thought he was a bit idle in front as well.

“He did everything right and you couldn’t ask any more.”

When asked about the improvement in his jumping he added: “A lot of people forget that he won the County Hurdle and you don’t win that with sloppy jumping.

“In Punchestown it might have been a slow race and when it was slow he just took his time.

“When he has to be sharp he’s well able to jump very quickly. He jumped like a Champion Hurdler, I thought, all the way down the back.

“Paul asked some big questions and he came up every time. I was very happy. It’s nice to have a horse like him and fingers crossed that he stays right.”

Just behind Honeysuckle in third was the winner’s stablemate Vauban, and Mullins added: “I was very pleased with how Vauban finished off his race.

“He made a mistake at the first and he was a bit giddy before the race in the parade ring and didn’t like all that. He’s still learning and he’ll improve away. It might be next year before he’ll be the horse we think he is."