Nicky Henderson reports dual Grade One scorer Jonbon to be in "super form" ahead of putting his unbeaten record over fences on the line in the Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices’ Chase at Warwick.

The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old will bid to give the Seven Barrows master his third victory in the Grade Two prize on his return to the scene of his debut win over fences back in November where he accounted for fellow Grade One scorer Monmiral by seven lengths. While impressive on his first appearance over fences, Jonbon stepped forward again on his latest start at Sandown Park in December when putting in what Henderson described as a ‘silky smooth’ display in the Grade One Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase. Jonbon will now look to produce a similar display to enhance his position for as ante-post favourite for next month’s Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, for which he is the general 11/8 market leader.

Henderson said: “I might put him in the Game Spirit at Newbury, but at the moment the plan remains to go to Warwick. That has been the plan all along. Everything has been great since Sandown and he is in super form. “He schooled on Thursday and he has been great. Aidan (Coleman) will come and give him another pop over fences this week but he is having a good time. “He just wants one more run before Cheltenham and this fits perfectly. He was silky smooth at Sandown the last day. He jumped, he galloped and he showed he has gears.” One thing Henderson believes has helped Jonbon excel on his switch to fences this season is the fact he is a more settled character at home largely thanks to the relationship he has built up with his regular work rider Paddy Murphy. He said: “He has settled down a lot. He was just a bit edgy and fidgety but Paddy, who rides him every day gets on really well with him. They go and do their own thing and join in with the rest of the string at the appointed moment. He starts somewhere else and joins in and he is very happy doing that. “When Aidan came and schooled him on Thursday I didn’t let him start on him. He only gets on him just before they go and jump the fences. As soon as that is done he gets off him and Paddy gets back on him. He likes routine and that is why he has settled down so well."