El Fabiolo and Daryl Jacob ran away with the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase.

Willie Mullins' charge survived a mistake at the third last and turning in was alongside his trailblazing stablemate Dysart Dyamo. He mastered that rival going to the final fence and was driven clear afterwards for a striking ten lengths victory. Banbridge was never a factor but ran on into second to edge out the market leader Appreciate It and the long-time leader who finished tired.

“He’s just improving all the time. At the start of the year we were thinking maybe we should go out to two and a half (miles), but what he did at Christmas and again today it’s definitely the Arkle,” said Mullins. “You could see every horse had a chance at different stages of the race. The one negative (was) when we made the mistake, but Daryl blamed himself for that, he said it wasn’t the horse’s fault. Then he came back on the bridle again and I thought ‘this horse is travelling’ and he just did everything right. “Some very good horses were second, third and fourth so to win 10 lengths in that type of a race, he’s goes to Cheltenham with a real good chance.” On the owners he added: “They both (Munir and Souede) have a great appetite for the game and enjoy it. They both travelled a long way to be here at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend so it’s fantastic that they’ve had a Grade One winner.”

Daryl Jacob is all smiles on El Fabiolo

Munir said: “I was very impressed. It’s only the sixth run of his life, so we don’t really know how good he is. We’re on a roll at the moment, but it’s still a long long season.” Souede said: “We were very excited and we actually think the best is yet to come with this horse because he’s not that experienced.” Paddy Power and Betfair make the winner 2/1 to follow-up in the Sporting Life Arkle at Cheltenham. Sky Bet are 9/4 with Jonbon still favourite at a general 6/4.