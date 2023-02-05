A review of the action from Musselburgh on Sunday as Paul Nicholls enhanced his fine course record in the juvenile hurdle.
Afadil defied a market drift to win the opening bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle, enhancing trainer Paul Nicholls' fine course record at Musselburgh in the process.
Briefly outpaced on the turn for home, the recent Taunton maiden winner snapped back onto the bridle for jockey Harry Cobden and although he and eventual third Fils De Roi came together at the last, Afadil was too strong and merely had to be kept up to his work to beat The Churchhill Lad by a length and a half.
Sky Bet left the winner unchanged at 14/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
