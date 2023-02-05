Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to followers of the Sporting Life Value Bet column with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices* for one hour from the time of publication - max £25). Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (*does not include Sky Bet ‘Money Back as Cash’ races).

The quality continues thick and fast on day two at Leopardstown but the really appealing betting races are still relatively thin on the ground.

If I had to back one in any of the four Grade 1s on the day then it would probably be a complete flier on I Am Maximus (33/1) who lines up against the likes of Mighty Potter and stablemates Gaillard Du Mesnil and James Du Berlais in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase.

I Am Maximus is a bit of a law unto himself and his jumping over fences so far this season has left plenty to be desired, but I’m pretty convinced he’s got the raw talent to mix it in this sort of company if and when it all clicks.

It’s clearly asking a lot of him to suddenly get his act together over fences in a race quite as hot as this, but if you are willing to take a chance on one at a wild price then he might run a lot better than his odds suggest with Danny Mullins taking over in the saddle for the first time.

Willie Mullins has suggested he'll be ridden chilly but, regardless of a possible change in tactics, if he finds himself in some sort of rhythm early doors then it’s not hard to see him trading a good deal shorter than his SP at some stage in-running.

I can’t quite justify a bet in the race, though, and would rather focus on the Bulmbers Leopardstown Handicap Chase which represents a drop back in trip for Real Steal who won the hugely competitive Paddy Power at the big meeting here over Christmas.

It seemed like his natural pace was a key weapon after they hadn’t gone too quickly early on that day and I don’t see this distance proving his undoing. He’s only gone up 6lb too which looks fair enough, although reliability has been an issue in the past and he’s not 33/1 here either so I’ll look elsewhere.

I’m happy to take on the short-priced Indigo Breeze too as he might not come into his own until stepped back up in distance at Cheltenham in March (favourite for the Kim Muir with Sky Bet), with preference for Gordon Elliott stablemate MARS HARPER.