State Man and Facile Vega are just two of the star turns for our columnist on Sunday. Check out his horse-by-horse guide.

13:10 Braganza

She’s been disappointing and while she has her chance, she really needs to brush up in the jumping department. 13:10 Historique Reconce

This will be a big step up in class for her having won a race in Tramore last time. This is probably the most prize money she’ll ever run for and if she could finish in the first three that would be fantastic. She has to post a career best to do that though.

13:10 Risk Belle

This is her first start in a handicap, but I think the big drop in class will be of benefit to her. She’s one I hope runs a really big race. 13:40 Adamantly Chosen

He’s nicely rated here but I don’t think the watering of the track will help him, he might prefer better ground, but it does make the surface safer for the majority of runners. We will have to take it as it comes. 13:40 Gaillard Du Mesnil

Paul Townend has picked him from our team. He won over three miles at Christmas and is dropping back three furlongs here and it might be a little difficult for him in against the likes of Mighty Potter and James Du Berlais. 13:40 I Am Maximus

Has a lot more ability than he’s shown us so far but the last twice he’s found himself in front and hasn’t enjoyed that, he was running around all over the place. I’ll imagine we’ll see a change of tactics here with Danny holding him up and taking a lead. That will be to his advantage, and he shouldn’t have any problem doing that with the pace there is in this race.

13:40 James Du Berlais

Daryl Jacob rides him. Even though he’s only run in one chase he has a lot of experience over French hurdles, and I was very taken by his win at Fairyhouse last time. If he makes any improvement at all, and he probably doesn’t have to find much, he could be the one to give Gaillard Du Mesnil most to do. 13:40 Kilcruit

He has a chance under Sean O’Keeffe. I think the trip will suit him and he jumps well enough. 14:10 Blue Lord

He should have an outstanding chance and if he’s able to replicate what he did at Christmas he’ll be very hard to beat. 14:10 Gentleman De Mee

Needs his A-game in this company but he’s another I don’t think the watering will have helped. He might be one who’s better on spring ground later in the year. 14:40 Ciel De Neige

We are using Kieran Callaghan’s very useful seven-pounds claim for this horse. It’s going to be very difficult for him, statistically they don’t win races like this off his sort of weight, but he’s in great form at home and Kieran is good value for his claim. 14:40 Egality Mans

He’s pulled up in his last two runs and I’m trying him over a shorter trip even though everyone tells me he wants three-miles plus. I’m happy to let him take his chance under Danny and see what happens.

14:40 Rambranlt'jac

Brian Hayes rides and this is another horse who probably wants a longer trip but it’s a valuable prize and he has a nice low weight. Jumping at this shorter trip won’t be the fellow’s main asset but Brian knows him inside out and hopefully can get a tune out of him. 15:10 State Man

15:10 Vauban

This is going to be a great renewal of the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle. Honeysuckle lines up in what we’re told is great form, State Man comes here in good form himself as is Vauban. We’re very happy with our two and how they have taken their training and preparation. If both improve a little from what they did at Christmas it will be interesting to see how they go - and we do feel they’re both improving. 15:40 Dark Raven

He was very good at Christmas but has a lot to find with Facile Vega at this stage. 15:40 Facile Vega

He puts his reputation on the line and has been doing things right at home and working well. We know he likes the track and are very happy with him. Clearly with a trouble free run he’s the one they all have to beat. 15:40 Il Etait Temps

He could give Facile Vega a run for his money. I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him jumping yet and if Danny is able to get him jumping the way a horse of his ability should, he has the most scope for improvement.

16:10 Gaelic Warrior

He had the choice of taking on Facile Vega in the previous race or coming here and I felt it was worthwhile taking in the handicap. He’s been very impressive in both runs this season but has a lot of weight and horses with big weights haven’t typically won this race. That said I think Gaelic Warrior is one of the best to have tried off this rating. I hope he can improve further, and I give him a big chance. 16:10 Tax For Max

He’s been frustrating as we’ve tried to find the right tactics with him. I think he’s possibly better in small field conditions race rather than big open handicaps like this. He’s very difficult to ride and makes life hard for himself. Daryl Jacob might be able to find the key to him and I do think he’s a horse who’s improving a bit but I’m not sure this is the ideal race for him. 16:40 Fancy Girl

Comes here as fit as a flea with some good form. I know Patrick bred Fun Fun Fun and feels some loyalty to her, but Jody Townend could upset the odds on this one. 16:40 Fun Fun Fun