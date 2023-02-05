A round-up of the rest of the action from the Dublin Racing Festival on Sunday as Ballybawn Belter won the opener at Leopardstown.
Ballybawn Belter won the Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle, the opening race on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.
Ridden by Simon Torrens for trainer Liz Doyle, the JP McManus-owned 16/1 chance got the better of well-backed Willie Mullins representative Historique Reconce (15/2), with Banntown Girl third at 11/1 and top weight Global Equity (7/2) back in fourth under Davy Russell.
The 5/2 market leader Risk Belle took a fall early in the race.
"I thought the good gallop would suit her," said Doyle. "We're very very pleased, it's always a hard race to win. But I said to Simon that if she's travelling well turning in then just kick - go. She'll stay on really well to the line.
"He's exceptional (Torrens) and it's a true test of jockeyship in these handicaps, getting the pace and everything right."
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org