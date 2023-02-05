Mares Handicap Hurdle joy for Belter

Ballybawn Belter won the Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle, the opening race on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

Ridden by Simon Torrens for trainer Liz Doyle, the JP McManus-owned 16/1 chance got the better of well-backed Willie Mullins representative Historique Reconce (15/2), with Banntown Girl third at 11/1 and top weight Global Equity (7/2) back in fourth under Davy Russell.

The 5/2 market leader Risk Belle took a fall early in the race.

"I thought the good gallop would suit her," said Doyle. "We're very very pleased, it's always a hard race to win. But I said to Simon that if she's travelling well turning in then just kick - go. She'll stay on really well to the line.

"He's exceptional (Torrens) and it's a true test of jockeyship in these handicaps, getting the pace and everything right."