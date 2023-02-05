Mark Walsh was taken for precautionary X-rays after a heavy fall at Leopardstown on Sunday.
The rider was partnering 5/2 favourite Risk Belle in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle when the filly came down at the fifth flight.
Walsh, who only returned from a previous injury lay-off on Saturday, was taken to hospital for further examination, missing his later two rides on the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival.
Dr Jennifer Pugh, senior medical officer for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said: “Mark Walsh has been stood down for the day following his fall in Race One.
“He has been transferred to St. Vincent’s Hospital for precautionary X-rays but was conscious at all times and moving all limbs.”
