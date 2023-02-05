Sporting Life
Mark Walsh - not injured in incident
Mark Walsh - stood down after Leopardstown fall

Precautionary X-rays for luckless Mark Walsh after fall

By Sporting Life
14:26 · SUN February 05, 2023

Mark Walsh was taken for precautionary X-rays after a heavy fall at Leopardstown on Sunday.

The rider was partnering 5/2 favourite Risk Belle in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle when the filly came down at the fifth flight.

Walsh, who only returned from a previous injury lay-off on Saturday, was taken to hospital for further examination, missing his later two rides on the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival.

Dr Jennifer Pugh, senior medical officer for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said: “Mark Walsh has been stood down for the day following his fall in Race One.

“He has been transferred to St. Vincent’s Hospital for precautionary X-rays but was conscious at all times and moving all limbs.”

