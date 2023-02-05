Mighty Potter was a straightforward winner of the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at Leopardstown for Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell.
The even-money favourite raced near the head of the field of six throughout and was easily able to pull clear when asked around the final bend.
Comfortably ahead at the last fence, the six-year-old only pulled further away to prevail by eight and a half lengths from Adamantly Chosen.
In doing so he backed up his Grade One victory in the Drinmore Chase and gave Russell a first top-level triumph since he called a temporary halt to his retirement.
Paddy Power were suitably impressed and cut Mighty Potter to 5/4 from 11/4 in their non-runner no-bet market for the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March, with Sky Bet going 13/8 from 3/1.
Russell said on ITV Racing: "It's fantastic, they're a great team. He's a good horse to look forward to - a good one for Jack (Kennedy) to look forward to! That roar when you ride a winner on a favourite is hard to replicate."
Elliott said: "He's a good horse and Jack was full of confidence after the last day. He jumps well and he gallops.
"From the last to the line he drops his head and he gallops. There's where he's definitely going (Turners at Cheltenham)."
