The even-money favourite raced near the head of the field of six throughout and was easily able to pull clear when asked around the final bend.

Comfortably ahead at the last fence, the six-year-old only pulled further away to prevail by eight and a half lengths from Adamantly Chosen.

In doing so he backed up his Grade One victory in the Drinmore Chase and gave Russell a first top-level triumph since he called a temporary halt to his retirement.

Paddy Power were suitably impressed and cut Mighty Potter to 5/4 from 11/4 in their non-runner no-bet market for the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March, with Sky Bet going 13/8 from 3/1.

Russell said on ITV Racing: "It's fantastic, they're a great team. He's a good horse to look forward to - a good one for Jack (Kennedy) to look forward to! That roar when you ride a winner on a favourite is hard to replicate."