Gentleman De Mee turned over stablemate and odds-on favourite Blue Lord to run out a dominant winner of the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown.
A Grade One-winning novice chaser last season, the Willie Mullins-trained Gentleman De Mee (15/2) was always in his comfort zone tracking the pace set by Dunvegan and moved up in the hands of Danny Mullins (in for the injured Mark Walsh) to take a share of the lead jumping five out.
Blue Lord, sent off the 1/4 favourite to follow up his Grade One victory over course and distance at the Christmas fixture, briefly closed the gap on the approach to the second last, but a hesitant leap at that fence allowed Gentleman De Mee to steal a march.
From there he was always in control and forged clear to win by seven lengths from Blue Lord, with Sceau Royal coming through to snatch third close home.
The winner, who had disappointed in three previous starts this season, earned a quote of 6/1 (from 25/1) for the Queen Mother Champion Chase with Sky Bet. Betfair are also 6/1, while Paddy Power were even more impressed, going 5/1 (from 50/1).
Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR said: "That was a huge shock, with Gentleman De Mee beating a very disappointing Blue Lord. The Queen Mother has an open look to it and we now go 6/1 from 25/1 NRNB."
It was Mullins' sixth straight success in the race.
Mullins said: “I was disappointed with Blue Lord. It’s fantastic for Gentleman De Mee and great for Danny. I thought Danny was very brave on him and he was asking him everywhere the whole way down the back.
“The horse was loving it and responding to him. I thought it was a terrific performance. I was very happy with his last bit of work the other morning, I thought it was as good a gallop as I’ve ever seen him do.
“Things didn’t go right for him at Christmas, possibly a little bit of drier ground here played to his strengths rather than Blue Lord’s.
“Blue Lord had a very hard race at Christmas and Paul (Townend) thought that might have had an effect, but I think maybe it was just the change of ground.
“He was a very good novice but was just disappointing at Christmas. We forget about horses very quickly in this game. He proved today that he’s still there."
