"The world's his oyster," winning trainer Jamie Snowden said of his Paddy Power Gold Cup winner Ga Law. Follow the action from Cheltenham.

All times GMT, please refresh for updates

Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle 1450: Not too long to go until the next from Cheltenham, a three mile handicap hurdle where Shearer is proving popular although Dixon believes the handicapper 'has had a good swing at him'. Some familiar names among the starters with Lisnagar Oscar and On The Blind Side among them. Will it be one for the old stagers or will youth hold sway? This may not be as competitive as numbers suggest with only a handful of runners in single figures with Shearer and Padleyourowncanoe both reasonably strong. Luck says that 2/1 would normally see him pull a face but he doesn't think this is too bad a price as Shearer 'is one of the few in the field going forward' but Neesom would rather be with his market rival who he believes 'is thrown in'. "God he hasn't half been given a chance by the handicapper," he adds. The low sun is causing difficulties and they will not jump the final flight on either circuit. Almost set. The run-in will be two and a half furlongs long with that final hurdle taken out. Annual Invictus leads into the fourth. Shearer is wide on the track and towards the rear. On The Blind Side and Lisnagar Oscar are third and fourth with Sidi Ismael second as they head out onto the final circuit. Padleyourowncanoe has fallen and hampered Shearer in the process, that has put the cat among the pigeons. Annual Invictus is six clear racing downhill with two to jump. Sidi Ismael closes up. On The Blind Side pulled up. They've jumped the last and it is still Annual Invictus. They are snapping at his heels.

Golden moment 1437: The ITV Racing cameras have switched their attention to Lingfield for the Golden Rose Stakes, a Listed contest. Summerghand is your market leader at 2/1. I was listening to Burke (quotes below) so didn't watch that too closely but Summerghand has duly won from Judicial, these old sprinters are amazing the way they keep going. I wish I could say the same! David O'Meara is the winning trainer with Danny Tudhope the man on board.

Reaction 1430: "It's special," the winning rider tells Alice Fox-Pitt. That's a fine training performance from Snowden and there was no bounce factor for Ga Law today. There are raised hands and cheers aplenty as they make their way back into the winner's enclosure. Darragh O'Keeffe on French Dynamite: "Very good run round. He doesn't have a great deal of experience but he jumped really well. He got a bit tight three out and got underneath the last but picked up, the winner was good and came and got us at the line but very pleased with the run. My lad likes being up with the pace and jumped really well bar a couple of niggly mistakes." Burke on Ga Law: "The first five or six fences I wasn't happy, he didn't get high enough and seemed to hurdle a few. The pace of the race was different for him. I had the bounce factor and all that in the back of the mind but the last ditch was good and I knew off the back of the last that there was plenty left. "When I got a good jump two out I thought we'd be thereabouts, he landed all fours but righted himself immediately and rallied to the last. He really stuck his neck out and galloped on strong. I think softer ground will help him and the ground was probably a factor in his first five or six. I imagine he'll be back here whenever he can. He's a tall frame and has still got to fill into it, he's a very exciting horse." A word now with Snowden: "It was only his second run outside of novice company and it showed early on but thankfully he had a clear line of sight from the second last and galloped home strongly. "He won a Grade Two at Wincanton and was third at Sandown in a good race. The form of his novice races was strong, it was the year of Covid. We decided to avoid the Marsh (and Envoi Allen) and go to Aintree where the owners could go and watch but he had a bit of heat in his leg in the build-up and we opted to give him time and nurse him back to health. "You always dream but for it to come off is credit to the whole team at home. Horses come back from legs but you must give them time in my opinion. We wanted to get a prep run into him and we wanted to go to Market Rasen but it was too dry. It was tight (from Aintree) and we don't needed everything to go our way and thankfully it did. "He still needs to brush up his jumping but we'll go up in trip as the season progresses and we'll see where it takes us. Today was the plan for a year and a half! "He's still only a young horse with bags of talent and we've still got things to work on to make him better, the world's his oyster."

Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase 1420: Circling at the post. Flag raised. They're off. They've cleared the first two of 16 fences. A very bad mistake from Coole Cody at the fifth and he's been pulled up. They're heading out into the country as commentators are fond of saying. Storm Control leads Nassalam, French Dynamite and Umbrigado. Climbing the hill. French Dynamite into second. Three to jump. Il Ridoto makes ground. Stolen Silver and Slate House are out of it. French Dynamite tackles Storm Control and leads over two out. Ga Law challenges and gets the better of his rival. Midnight River third with Il Ridoto fourth with Deyrann De Carjac fifth. Good race. "He's done a fair bit wrong but is clearly very well handicapped," says Dixon and Neesom concurs. Ga Law jumped the last marginally better than French Dynamite who was foot perfect at pretty much every other fence.

Paddock side 1411: The runners are in the paddock for the Paddy Power Gold Cup and so are Persad and Sam Thomas, trainer of favourite Stolen Silver. "I think it (good ground) is going to be more of a factor to be up with the pace, I don't think horses behind are going to be able to get into it, and I know our horse handles it. "It may not have been the strongest of Grade Twos and I think the handicapper may have been a bit harsh but he's in good form at home and that's all I can tell you." Neesom is a fan of French Dynamite's form and appearance and believes Ga Law looks very fit for today's test. The runners are coming out onto the course with Value Bet selection and 50/1 short Storm Control currently the focus of the camera. Persad is now with David Pipe, trainer of Umbrigado: "The horse is in good form. He could run a big race if the blinkers work. He's always been a good work horse. He's back on the same mark as when he won at Newbury." Mister Fisher and Galahad Quest are my two against the field as I mentioned earlier in the day with both each-way fancies with extra places on offer. The parade is over and they are gathering at the start.

Reaction 1353: Banbridge has a career record of seven wins from 11 and looks set to take high rank Alice Plunkett has a quick word with winning rider JJ Slevin: "He was pretty rapid (over his fences at Gowran). He obviously likes it round here." Ruby Walsh makes the point that some good horses have won the Martin Pipe over the years and I think I'm right in saying that last year's Arkle second Gabynako was sent off favourite for that Cheltenham handicap (only to depart early). Walsh does qualify his comment by adding 'I'm not saying he's a Sir Des Champs'. Banbridge was returned at 11/8 and he is now 16/1 (from 20s) for the Arkle Challenge Trophy in March with Betfair Sportsbook. Danny McMenamin on Tommy's Oscar: "We're very pleased and he's done nothing wrong. He settled a lot better today and has run a blinder. He prefers a flat track but he came down the hill alright and he stayed up it. Hopefully he'll pick up a couple of nice big prizes and keep going the right way." "I think you have to be very impressed Rishi," Joseph O'Brien tells Rishi Persad who then asks him where next. The answer was quite long but said absolutely nothing. On Racing TV, Slevin is now facing the microphone and is rather more forthcoming: "I suppose we head onto Christmas and he has the option of Limerick or Leopardstown. He was pretty straightforward. We were hopeful that Sole Pretender would bring us along and I think we're probably happier to take a lead." The jockey is in action at the track tomorrow and adds: "Fast Or Slow seems in good form and we're looking for a good run, I'm excited to ride him." More from O'Brien: "It was great to come here today and learn if he was going to be quick enough for two miles. Very impressed with him, it looked a strong race on paper and JJ was very impressed with the horse. He's always schooled well from day one. When he won at Gowran Park we were pretty excited as that's not an easy track for a first start. "I would imagine something at Christmas would be logical but let's see how he comes out of today and discuss it. I don't think he wants heavy ground. He'll have plenty of entries (at Cheltenham in March) and the decision, frustratingly for everyone, will be left late! He's a very exciting horse for everyone going forward."

From The Horses Mouth Podcast Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase 1335: There are joint-favourites for this Grade Two in Tommy's Oscar and Banbridge at 13/8 but this is far from being a match for all that they are the likeliest winners. The market leaders look the part in the paddock by all account and both made winning debuts over fences but only one is (probably) racing over his optimum trip with Banbridge dropping back in distance and Dixon expects him to be stepping back up sooner rather than later. Will he have the pace for today's test on this quick ground? Joseph O'Brien was impressed by Banbridge at Gowran and has travelled to Cheltenham to watch him take his next step up the ladder. He's not having it all his own way in the market with Pentland Hills coming in for significant support and he's 11/4 from 5/1 which has seen Tommy's Oscar drift to 9/4. "He's very capable," Ian Hamilton says of Tommy's Oscar. He adds that they've done everything possible to keep a lid on him as the atmosphere got to him ahead of the Champion Hurdle; everything should be a little quieter at Cheltenham this afternoon and he looks the part going to post with Alex Steedman and Dave Nevison both fans. Neesom thinks Banbridge will make the running and be hard to catch, highlighting how well he jumped on debut. He's strong in the market at 11/8 but the market was badly wrong in the opener. They are coming in with Sole Pretender 9s from 12s. Banbridge leads over the first but is under restraint, almost three in a line at the second and Sole Pretender leads at the third. Tommy's Oscar watches on from last. Pentland Hills makes a bad mistake at the first down the back. Glory And Fortune makes an error at fence eight but the whole field are covered by two or three lengths as they head uphill. Tommy's Oscar stalking the first three, two to jump. Banbridge leads. Glory And Fortune falls. Banbridge leads and wins well.

Give me space 1329: It's a warm day at Cheltenham and Pauling is sporting sunglasses which I hope doesn't mean that we're going to get some dolled off obstacles at some stage. Where's the cloud cover when you need it? Anyway, here's what he had to say to Hislop: "I said to Jack not to hit the front until after the last. She jumps, she travels and she keeps going up in grade which is extraordinary as a few months ago I didn't think she could win off 110 but she's been transformed since we changed yards. The yard is a lot quieter, it's a very relaxed place, nothing seems to get wound up and I think it's made the difference for her. If you've got healthy horses then you're able to train them. Space, we've got four barns and a courtyard with no more than 20 in a barn. We've got wide aisles, windows and plenty of space. "I'd love to run Slipway here (tomorrow), I think he's a horse on the improve and he's in great form but the ground I don't know..." The winning rider was fearful he could be jocked off by his sister who had been due to partner Bobhopeornohope but he was allowed to keep the ride, this is what he had to say: Jack Andrews: "I said to Gina (sister) if you want to get back on her, she's your ride. Thank you to Ben for giving me the opportunity. "I didn't enjoy it (being a conditional). I love my pointing and producing young horses. Riding for me was never a job but it became a job when I was a conditional. I love being back at Tom and Gina's producing young horses and I love every minute of it. "Gina spoke to me beforehand and said basically give her the same ride but hold on to her for longer. She was a dream ride, jumped and travelled, and I probably still got there too soon. Hopefully, she hasn't done improving. It's come out of nowhere."

Celotex Thermaclass Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase 1310: They are lining up. Castle Robin led into the fourth but came out of it in about seventh and he's pulled up before the water which is the fifth. He tried to refuse going into the fourth, or so it looked, but perhaps something went amiss. Either way he's out of the race. There are almost four in a line at the top of the hill with the field tightly grouped. Clonguile Way has the lead over the water for the second time but he is passed by Punitive. Still little to choose between the field as they climb the hill with four to jump. Punitive was easy to back this morning but still leads over three out, he's tracked by former stablemate Brave Way. They're lined up to challenge. Punitive is joined by Anightinlambourn at the last and Ben Pauling's runner wins under Jack Andrews at 5/1. Punitive second and Malinas Girl third. The unofficial winning time is 6:37.22 as Dixon again pours cold water on the quality of the race. Luck highlights how weakly Brave Way finished having tanked into it and how strongly Jimmy The Digger finished, the consensus is that he needed a stronger pace and was badly outpaced when the tempo quickened. Pauling is operating from a new base at Naunton Downs Golf Course - I played there once - and he has his string in very good form. "This is honestly the weirdest thing I've ever seen," says Luck and it was Silver In Disguise cantering into the unsaddling enclosure with his rider our of control and his blinkers in his mouth. "Utterly bizarre," concludes Luck.

Brazilian verve 1302: While focusing on Cheltenham I've managed to miss the Fishery Lane Hurdle at Naas which has gone to Brazil. That's one to watch on the Sporting Life replays, they're all free you know. The runners are in the paddock for the next at Cheltenham and Castle Robin is still 4/1 which is around the price he was when Valsheda and the top-weight were taken out so I don't think that's too bad a price. He'll do for me but this is competitive. Castle Robin's trainer doesn't sound overly bullish about his chances. "He seems in good form, came out of Kelso well. We were thinking about Ascot next week but here we are. "In all his races last season he was only doing just enough and was looking after himself, he didn't travel as well as I wanted him to at Kelso and we thought the cheekpieces would sharpen him up." He's now fourth best in the market at 5/1, it's tight at the top with Jimmy The Digger the current favourite. Malina Girl is into 6/1 - I think she was double figures before the non-runners - which looks significant given how well Cromwell's horses ran at Cheltenham yesterday. Is it too late to jump ship? Castle Robin was at the top of Dixon's short-list though......

JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle 1235: They are coming out to face the starter. Blueking D'Oroux drifts to 6/4 on the latest graphic with Medyaf cut to 13/2 from 9/1. The favourite leads over the first from Medyaf and Tuddenham Green. Blueking leads by two or three lengths as they head out with a circuit ahead of them. They have jumped four hurdles without drama. A mistake by War Correspondent at the fifth and the favourite comes under a ride too. Blueking drops back and will be pulled up. Medyaf leads by daylight. Scriptwriter makes ground and Medyaf has been passed. Five in with chances. Scriptwriter wins from Perseus Way and War Correspondent. Back to back wins in the race for Milton Harris and Paddy Brennan with the 4/1 chance following in the steps of Knight Salute who also came into the race on the back of a win at Sedgefield. Neesom is saying he's heard a lot of trainers describe conditions as 'summer good ground'. Whatever it is, Daly is enjoying it as the Shropshire based handler already has an across-the-cards double with Supreme Gift striking at Uttoxeter. The Racing TV team discuss the closing stages at Cheltenham and are reasonably polite until Dixon chimes in with 'I don't think this is a very good race'. As ever, time will tell but that won't worry Harris too much. The winning trainer tells Hislop: "Paddy was very positive about the horse after his first win. He thinks the horse does enough to win and has loads in the tank. This seems to be better (than Knight Salute), he ought to be, he's bred to be better and is a 102 Flat horse. I'm hoping he'll just keep enjoying himself. We're delighted to win and we've got some nice juveniles this year. "He could be anything but Mr Mullins and a few others haven't got theirs out yet have they? "I imagine he would go to Doncaster and I don't think we'll see him on bad ground - I've got some others for that - so he might have one more and prepare him for a spring campaign. We've probably got two or three more that are good horses and half a dozen that are nice horses." Harris gave a positive mention to a runner at Fontwell tomorrow, Havaila. A word now from Brennan: "I thought if he wants this he can win it as he's so talented. He's extremely talented. "I was keen to get a lead as long as possible and it packed up with no pace. When he gets to the front he's a playboy, he's not doing a stroke and I mean that. It's not greenness, he's being a monkey. "The way he jumps, and he loves jumping, the Flat talent is a big bonus when he jumps like that." He rides Bonttay in the closing bumper and says: "We've planned it pretty similar and it's going to plan so far. She's fit and ready and I'm really looking forward to riding her. I rode her the other day and could barely stay on her and that's her at her best." I think she's an each-way price at around 13/2 for a race she won 12 months ago.

Gamble goes astray 1227: A punt on Imperial B G failed to land at Wetherby with Nigel Twiston-Davies' runner only fifth behind Henry Daly's Moon Hunter. Will the punters have better fortune at Cheltenham? It's not too long until we find out with the runners on their way to start. Hislop was forgiving of Mr Freedom's antics at Wetherby, feeling that he was 'pushed out rather than ran out' and Dixon was also sympathetic and felt 'he might have won the Wetherby race' as he was travelling strongly at the time. The latter thinks Just Another One is a huge price in the belief that he should improve for his hurdling debut and be suited by the stiff finish. War Correspondent has a few quirks according to his trainer - he can hang both left and right - but is reportedly talented. At Naas, there's a winner for Rachael Blackmore as she has guided Hiddenvalley Lake to a winning debut over hurdles.

Worth a nibble? 1210: Nicky Henderson has deemed conditions too fast for Valsheda to take his chance but they should be perfect for Mister Fisher who carries top-weight in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. I haven't heard a word about Mister Fisher in the previews I've seen this morning but I like his chances at 20/1. It's his second crack at a Paddy Power Gold Cup having been sent off at 11/2 in 2020 as a callow youth and it all proved too much for him as he was pulled up (lost a shoe) on soft ground in a race won by Coole Cody. Mister Fisher was rated 155 that day and lines up off 156 now and it's hardly as though he's lost his form in the intervening period having won the Peterborough Chase, finished a neck behind Frodon at Sandown and beating Eldorado Allen in a Grade Two at Kempton. He's short of top-class but is a very solid Grade Two performer granted his conditions and he has those today. The handicapper has given him a chance, this is a drop in class - only his second handicap chase - and I think he's more than capable of running a very big race. As 20/1 shots go, I really like him. I was keen on Galahad Quest for last season's renewal and he ran well enough in fifth before posting another couple of creditable efforts in similar course contests. He's drifted to around 14/1 which seems perfectly reasonable, he's only six and I think he should be on the premises again. They would be my two against the field and I'd throw in Simply The Betts and the two market leaders for combinations for the exotics.

No go Val 1201: Perhaps conditions are drying out that bit faster than hoped for or anticipated but non-runners continue to hit the card at Cheltenham with Valsheda the latest to be taken out. Valsheda was around 9/2 and vying for favouritism in the amateur riders' handicap chase so that will have a big impact on the market and the shape of the race. Kim Bailey has already taken Happygolucky out of the feature and he has now withdrawn his runner, Bobhopeornohope, from the amateur riders' race, again on account of the going. It must be very frustrating for course officials. There are no four non-runners from that contest, reducing the field to 10.

And they're off 1150: Wholelotafun has won the first from Lingfield for Stan Moore and Luke Morris who has sadly been denied an opportunity to ride in the Japan Cup with the news of Alpinista's retirement but they do say that small fish taste sweeter. They are also lining up at Naas where there's an odds-on favourite for a maiden hurdle that has been won by some useful sorts in the past, including Gabynako. Wetherby and Uttoxeter are the next cabs off the rank before Cheltenham's opener at 1235. There are two Grade Threes at Naas with the Fishery Lane Hurdle seeing Fil Dor and Brazil clash while Gentleman De Mee is long odds-on to make a winning return in the Poplar Square Chase. There is a strong supporting card as you would expect with Three Stripe Life having his first start over fences after the Poplar Square and there are some decent handicaps too. There's a good start to the card for backers of the favourite and for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend as Ashroe Diamond wins at 4/9 but she had to work hard to beat Kansas City Star who was trained by Gordon Elliott. I wonder how many time those two trainers will saddle the first two home through the course of the season?

Betfair Barry 1141: Barry Orr of Betfair is talking to Lydia Hislop in the paddock. "Blueking D'Oroux is really strong in the market, Scriptwriter is 7/2 but it's still the dead eight and three places which is a positive and Raymond Cody was talking up War Correspondent. "Banbridge and Tommy's Oscar are inseparable at the moment. Personally my own preference is for Tommy's Oscar. "Five places on the Sportsbook in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and ante-post gamble Stolen Silver is still very strong. Ga Law, Il Ridoto and Midnight River have all come in for support. Coole Cody is a real fans' favourite and there's been some money for him. "There are five races where we are going additional places and Shearer has been a popular. Paul Nicholls gave him a positive mention in his Betfair column. "Unanswered is probably the real gamble of the meeting so far for Tony Martin and in the 1310 Anightinlambourn has been pretty well supported." Happygolucky has been taken out of the Paddy Power Gold Cup, you can check all of today's non-runners here.

Mark Your Card 1135: The Racing TV team of Nick Luck, Jonathan Neesom and Martin Dixon are on course and previewing the Paddy Power Gold Cup. There have been nothing but positive words about Stolen Silver and French Dynamite thus far but we're yet to get onto the nitty gritty of fancies and selections at the all important prices. Neesom says French Dynamite has 'an outstanding chance' but he offers the caveat that there's a chance that French Dynamite may possibly keep a little back for himself. Dixon is not convinced but Luck says that his colleague is sweet on Ga Law. Dixon liked Ga Law's run in the Old Roan which he felt was a fact-finding run and he's of the view that Ga Law may well have won at Aintree with a more positive ride and that there should be a good deal more to come in a race where he doesn't believe many are well handicapped. "I think Ga Law has a very strong chance and I'd have made him a much shorter chance," concludes Dixon. Luck seems to like Il Ridoto whose Grand Annual form was given a boost yesterday while Neesom's second best is Umbrigado and the David Pipe runner also receives a positive word from Dixon.

Power moves 1128: Within the last 20 minutes Paddy Power have tweeted their market movers for Cheltenham and they are as follows: 1420 Stolen Silver 9/2 favourite from 11/2, Ga Law 6/1 from 13/2, Midnight River 9/1 from 11/1, Simply The Betts 14/1 from 16s, Nassalam 22/1 from 25s 1455 Shearer 3/1 from 7/2 1530 Unanswered 13/8 from 15/8

"She could be top-class, and is a working man’s price because of that collateral form."

Bad vibes 1115: When looking at the Celotex Thermaclass Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase I fully expected to see Punitive come in for decent support. He shaped with plenty of promise on his first start for Gordon Elliott, promises to be suited by the significant step up in trip and it wouldn't be any great surprise were he to relish the ground despite having done most of his racing under testing conditions. However, Punitive is widely available at 16/1 from 9s and 10s and is difficult to fancy accordingly unless, of course, there's a late move. His former trainer, Henry de Bromhead, is represented by the better fancied Brave Way and she has to be high on anyone's short-list. There should be more to come from Valsheda but I feel that he's partly priced up with that potential built in given his top connections and that he's always going to be a little too short in the market for my taste. He's around the same price as Castle Robin who makes more appeal given his greater experience and solid book of form which includes a defeat of Lord Accord and Bobhopeornohope at Exeter around this time last year. Jimmy The Digger and Anightinlambourn were separated by only half a length at the track in October and add depth to a competitive race as does Malina Girl whose trainer Gavin Cromwell saddled two runners at Cheltenham yesterday and saw them finish first and second with the runner-up looking all over the winner only to refuse to go past.

Flying start 1054: Paul Nicholls has hit the bullseye with eight of his last 11 runners which is pretty scintillating form and therefore the support for Blueking D'Oroux in the opening JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle looks reasonably significant. It's not a race that he has dominated with only Quel Destin and Far West obliging for the Somerset handler in the last decade during which time he's provided four beaten favourites, including the last three. That does sound a chord of caution but Blueking D'Oroux was fairly widely available at 5/2 when betting opening and currently resides at the top of the market at 13/8 and 7/4 in places. Medyaf is two from two but drifting like the proverbial as is Tuddenham Green - second to Medyaf at Wetherby - who has been abandoned by Daryl Jacob who has waltzed off to Wetherby instead. He rides Matata, among others, at the Yorkshire track and told his Sporting Life column 'it’s a tough race and if he can manage to win it we’ve probably got a smart horse on our hands'. Scriptwriter is the main market rival to Blueking D'Oroux at Cheltenham and is a fascinating runner for last year's winning stable, not least because his last run on the Flat for Aidan O'Brien saw him finish fifth in the Ballysax Stakes; not surprisingly, he looks the part on paper. Mr Freedom isn't as regally bred but he does have plenty of experience under his belt and he has been supported into a general 5/1 and shorter. He ran out in Medyaf's race at Wetherby when about to challenge and for all that it was too far out to predict what would have happened, it's a little surprising - but perhaps a good thing? - to see Mr Freedom at half the odds of the Wetherby winner and a quarter of the price of Tuddenham Green.

From The Horses Mouth 1039: There are still six runners set to go to post for the From The Horses Mouth Podcast Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase and it's still an open market despite the absence of Monmiral. The popular Tommy's Oscar is a best of 15/8 following a winning chase bow at Carlisle - a performance that Lydia Hislop and Ruby Walsh are currently talking up on Racing TV - with Banbridge the same price with fewer firms. Pentland Hills does have a '1' next to his name but that came courtesy of a walkover at Huntingdon; he's a 5/1 chance. It seems a good while ago that Glory And Fortune won the Betfair Hurdle before finishing fifth in the Champion Hurdle, some way ahead of ninth home Tommy's Oscar. He's tried fences before with no great success - prompting the return to hurdles - but he's a higher rated and more mature horse now and it would be no surprise to see him improve on those performances; he will need to. Marginal preference is for Banbridge for no better reason than he did me a favour when winning the Martin Pipe at last season's Festival and he impressed on his chase bow at Gowran. He has to cope with quicker ground and a drop to two miles (from two and a half) and it's entirely possible that he could be tapped for toe despite possessing winning form over the minimum. It's a race to whet the appetite.

Good morning 1030: Good morning, I hope this finds you all well and looking ahead to a cracking day of action from Cheltenham and elsewhere. The Cheltenham going is unchanged at good following overnight watering but a drying day is forecast and that has resulted in a spattering of non-runners, including Monmiral who is a notable absentee from the novices' chase which is rather a shame as I was looking forward to seeing him in action. Half of the eight runners have been taken out on account of the ground but the forecast has, more or less, been reasonably accurate this week. There are one or two in the feature Paddy Power Gold Cup that will be very happy that is the case and they include Stolen Silver who has more or less usurped French Dynamite at the top of the betting, in places at any rate. Dan Skelton is no stranger to big race success and there has been notable support for his impressive Stratford winner Midnight River who is a general 8/1 from 14/1.