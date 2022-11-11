Ben Linfoot guides you through the five ITV4 races at Cheltenham and Fontwell on Sunday, and he has three recommended bets.

Racing betting tips: Sunday November 13 1pt win I See You Well in 2.05 Fontwell at 9/1 (bet365) 1pt win The Mighty Don in 2.20 Cheltenham at 10/1 (General) 1pt win Fennor Cross in 3.30 Cheltenham at 5/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | ITV7

NUBE NEGRA – 1.45 Cheltenham

With doubts surrounding the participation of Edwardstone due to the ground, Sunday’s ITV4 opener, the Shloer Chase, looks at the mercy of Gary Moore’s NUBE NEGRA. The eight-year-old loves good ground and goes well fresh, as he showed when scooting away from Politologue in this race last year – his best performance in a truncated season. Not at his best when last seen in the Celebration Chase, he’s expected to be primed and ready for his first outing of the season and he’s in a different league to his other three rivals. If Edwardstone did turn up a great race is in store, and he’d be a huge danger to Nube Negra getting 3lb, but it does sound as if Alan King is not keen on risking the Sporting Life Arkle winner on the ground. I SEE YOU WELL – 2.05 Fontwell

Away from Cheltenham on Sunday ITV4 show the Vickers.Bet Southern National Handicap Chase at Fontwell and this looks a good chance for I SEE YOU WELL to get a big win on the board. Seamus Mullins’ nine-year-old enjoys racing around Fontwell and he’s bagged two wins at the track including a handicap chase off a mark of 126 back in April. He races off the same rating on Sunday and he looks primed for this having had a spin around Plumpton last month. That should’ve brought him on fitness-wise and he’s trying to win second time out after his summer break for the third successive season.

THE MIGHTY DON – 2.20 Cheltenham

The Jewson Handicap Chase looks a really tricky early-season puzzle and a few of the key players run first time out like Fantastikas, Slipway and effectively Does He Know. Those three are progressive seven-year-olds with potential on their side but any fitness issues will be exposed over this marathon trip and it could pay to side with those horses that have had a run. THE MIGHTY DON usually comes on plenty for his first run of the season and his run at Chepstow should’ve blown the cobwebs away. He likes good ground and was second in this race last year off a 7lb higher mark, a display that was typically anchored by fencing errors. That’s the concern with him, but if he can limit the mistakes he’s handicapped to win and he’s worth chancing at the prices. I LIKE TO MOVE IT – 2.55 Cheltenham

It’s not a vintage renewal of the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle with I LIKE TO MOVE IT the lowest-tared top weight in this race in an age off a mark of 142. Nigel Twiston-Davies’ horse will have to give weight away to a couple of well-backed Irish horses in Thousand Tears and Dads Lad but neither of those have hurdles form to justify their positions in the market. One of them could easily run away with this given connections, but in I Like To Move It they’re taking on a fresh Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained horse who will be primed and ready for his seasonal reappearance. His Betfair Hurdle second represents the strongest piece of handicap hurdle form in the field and with a couple of Cheltenham wins under his belt already he should be right at home on the front end in this.

FENNOR CROSS – 3.30 Cheltenham