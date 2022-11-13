Nube Negra had very little trouble winning a second Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on Sunday, beating just two rivals with the minimum of fuss.

The Grade Two contest lost its lustre following the withdrawal of Sporting Life Arkle hero Edwardstone on account of the good ground, but Dan Skelton's star two-miler could do no more than cruise to a straightforward success to follow up last year's win in the race. The 1/10 favourite was in front soon after the very first fence and got into a nice jumping rhythm under Harry Skelton, measuring the final two fences especially well before coasting up the final climb to the line to beat 10/1 shot Ganapathi by eight lengths. Daly Tiger (16/1) completed the trio but finished a long way adrift after being outclassed from a relatively early stage. The sponsors left Nube Negra unchanged at 12/1 for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown next month, while the horse is 25/1 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase in March with Sky Bet.

Successful trainer Dan Skelton said: "I'm just happy to get it out the way with to be honest. When you’re 1-10 you’ve got everything to lose and nothing to gain and I was actually thinking about things like a shadow at a fence when he was on his way out (that could derail him). He’s done what he should have and we learn nothing really. "It’s a shame that the race has cut up for the racecourse, the fans and the sponsor but that’s racing. We had to withdraw at the Festival because of unusual conditions and a few have had to do the same here and that’s how sport is sometimes. "We got our conditions and we’d have loved to have had a bit of a fight, but it didn’t materialise today. I’m sure it will later in the year and it’s got our season off to the perfect start. Harry said he felt great and was moving well and he was sure footed everywhere. I think he was a bit surprised to find himself in front at such an early stage, but he went through very smoothly and very balanced. "I have to say a very well done to Jasean Spraggett, Terry’s (Spraggett, owner) daughter. She had him from when he came in from the field this year and did a lot with him at home and he’s come back as well as I’ve ever had him. "To be fair he’s a very easy horse to train in one regard because he gives you so much but sometimes you can overstretch the band with him – and that’s why he’s been so good fresh in the past. Today is literally a canter round so I don’t think it’s a day which will take it out of him but that’s why you’ve not seen so much, because he puts so much in that you can’t go to the well very often. "I'm stone cold on the fact that he won’t go to the Tingle Creek. We’ve been there a few times and we’ve learned that it doesn’t work and I think if we go anywhere it will be Kempton (for the Desert Orchid Chase) – but I need to have a chat with Terry about it. We harbour major ambitions for here in March, we were second two renewals ago and we feel we’ve got some major unfinished business (in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase). "He can only do it if the ground is in his favour, I don’t think that Good To Soft with the odd Soft patch is an issue, but what we had in March was just something different altogether and we might still be looking for him now if he ran! You’ve got to be sensible in that regard. "The serious race for him is the Desert Orchid – and that’s the only one between here and then (The Festival) – but I’ll have to chat to Terry. It wouldn’t be something that we decide today or commit to until we really have to. There was a thing in the paper the other day saying that we’re in an era where horses can only run three times a year. That’s not an apparent thing, that’s a reality and everyone has to understand that horses can only give their best that many times a year. "If you go around like that at 1/10 you can give a lot more because it’s not taking a lot out of you, but if you look at Protektorat next week and taking on the Gold Cup team, that’s going to take six weeks to get over. We’re not in a time where trainers are being overprotective, we’re in an era where we’re trying to get our horses to the big races at the appropriate times and it’s hard to do. The worst thing is you go there when you’re not prepared and you get an even harder run."

Harry Skelton added: “The gate was open for him but you have got to go out there and do it. He jumped well and felt good and that was about all we learnt really. “To go out there on a horse like that is a good old thrill. He jumped great. I couldn’t tell you if he feels any different to last season. He has just gone around there today and got the job done. I’m in the lucky position in the job that I have got that the only pressure I have is the pressure I put upon myself. I ride for brilliant owners and a great trainer. We are all in it together and we all want to win. “He is very good fresh and I will leave it to Dan and Terry and his daughter, who did a great job with him at the start of the season doing a lot of pre-training, to make a plan.”

