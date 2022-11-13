As expected, Edwardstone was declared a non runner in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on Sunday afternoon.
Alan King had warned on Saturday his Arkle winner was very unlikely to run in the Sunday feature – where he was set to meet Dan Skelton’s Nube Negra – due to unsuitably quick ground.
David Pipe also took Sizing Pottsie out of the same race, leaving just Ganapathi and Daly Tiger to take on Nube Negra.
In other non runner news, Nicky Henderson’s Mister Coffey was an absentee from the opening novice chase, and Father Of Jazz, Skelton’s potentially smart recruit from the Flat, missed out on the novice hurdle.
And in Ireland there was disappointment at Navan, with the ground scuppering Ferny Hollow’s eagerly-awaited comeback in the Fortria Chase.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.