T20 World Cup final Scorecard Pakistan 137-8: (Masood 38, Babar 32; Curran 3-12, Rashid 2-22, Jordan 2-27) England: 138-5: (Stokes 52*, Buttler 26; Rauf 2-23) England win by five wickets Report Ben Stokes once again delivered under the fiercest of pressure situations as England were crowned T20 World Cup champions after a nail-biting five-wicket win over Pakistan at the MCG. On a bowler-friendly pitch, Stokes anchored a chase of 138 with an over to spare with 52 not out from 49 balls as England became the first men’s side to hold ODI and T20 World Cups simultaneously. England’s 2019 50-over World Cup hero had moments of fortune and near misses en route to his first T20 fifty in front of an 80,462-crowd, overwhelmingly made up of spellbound and lively Pakistan fans. But Stokes banished memories of the 2016 final in stunning fashion, retaining his composure despite the tricky surface and a vaunted Pakistan attack in a match simulcast by Sky and Channel 4 back in the UK.

🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben Stokes is the hero AGAIN as England win the T20 World Cup!pic.twitter.com/7CeTGG9426 — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) November 13, 2022

Sam Curran took three for 12 while there were two wickets apiece for Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan to restrict Pakistan to 137 for eight – and their hopes of keeping England under that were dealt a blow by an injury to Shaheen Shah Afridi while taking the catch that dismissed Harry Brook. After treatment on his knee, Afridi pulled up after one ball of his third over, with Pakistan turning to Iftikhar Ahmed, who was driven for four then six by Stokes, swinging the pendulum towards England. The winning moment came when Stokes, who has made unbeaten fifties in triumphant ODI and T20 World Cup finals, pulled Mohammad Wasim for a single before his team-mates rushed on to the field in celebration. In the showpiece six years ago, Stokes was clattered for four successive sixes in the final over as the West Indies pipped England to the title but the all-rounder can now put that Kolkata night to bed. While an unbroken 170-run stand between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales carried England into the final after a 10-wicket victory over India, this was a different experience as nerves were on show from each side. The challenge facing England was underlined in the first over when Shaheen hooped one back into Hales, with the ball deflecting off the pads and brushing the top of middle stump. Buttler punished Naseem Shah for overpitching with two driven fours to temporarily settle nerves but Phil Salt made a streaky 10 in his only tournament innings before miscuing a pull to midwicket. The forecast rain arrived without interrupting the on-field action as Naseem astonishingly beat Buttler’s outside edge five times in a single over and yet still conceded 11 after five wides and an audacious scooped six. But the England captain’s luck ran out when he fiddled at Haris Rauf and grazed through to Mohammad Rizwan. At 49 for three after six overs, England had their noses in front and a couple of running mix-ups between Stokes and Brook went unpunished, with the pair looking ill-at-ease at the crease.

🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2019: Hero of the World Cup final

🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2019: Hero of Headingley

🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2022: Hero of the T20 World Cup final



⚔️ Give Ben Stokes a knighthood! pic.twitter.com/SVz3p7aei3 — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) November 13, 2022