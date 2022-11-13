We round up the action from Cheltenham's third and final day of the November Meeting.

I Like To Move It on his way to Greatwood glory

Harry Skelton and Nube Negra win in good style

Fennor first again for McConnell John McConnell’s Fennor Cross stayed on strongly to land a decisive blow in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle. In a race where the hurdles were removed in the home straight it was the winner’s fellow Irish raider She Is Electric that was allowed to stride on with the rest of the field willing to bide their time. The gap was closed as they approached what would be the final flight of hurdles and although She Is Electric left the ground with a narrow advantage it was Olly Murphy’s Ukantango who had edged in front by the time the runners straightened for home. However, as they bypassed the usual final flight of hurdles, Fennor Cross was just beginning to hit top gear in the hands of Simon Torrens, and he galloped on strongly up the hill to score at 3/1. The five-year-old was a six-and-a-half-length winner over course and distance during the Showcase meeting last month and quickly added to his laurels while highlighting himself as a possible contender for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle itself back here in March.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Sponsors Sky Bet introduced him into the market for the Cheltenham Festival opener at 40/1, and McConnell said: “Credit has to go to Andy O’Brien who owns the horse with some of the guys and said, ‘what about this race’. I said we’ll enter and see. The horse is in great form after his win here a couple of weeks ago. “We were wrong at the weights with some of them, but thought we’d still have a crack at it. He is still improving. When he won the last day Simon said he was still a baby and it was a good performance. "I don’t know if he is Supreme quality, but it will certainly give us something to think about anyway. Who cares? He won well, he goes on any ground really, so it is something to think about. He is tough and hasn’t missed a beat all year on the Flat and over hurdles. "He is just a tough horse and very easy to train – if they were all like that it would be a pleasure. He is very relaxed he was lying down in his box all day today, just relaxed, not tired. He could probably drive the lorry for you! He is a pro at that." He added: “We’ll see if there is anything around Christmas. This wasn’t the plan until Monday, so we will see what happens. He is probably entitled to a break and maybe brought back for spring ground and maybe back here in March – we’ll see.”

Bailey Knows the score Does He Know (6/1) landed the Jewson Handicap Chase, although successful trainer Kim Bailey admitted afterwards that the extended three miles and three furlongs Premier Handicap had not been the initial plan. The seven-year-old Alkaased gelding was burdened with top-weight of 12 stone but that proved no issue as he was delivered perfectly at the last by jockey David Bass to go on and win by a length and three-quarters from Eva’s Oskar. Bailey said: “I thought 12 stone was enough to stop any horse as he is not very big. We weren’t planning on coming here as we were meant to be going to Sandown last weekend. This was very much a full back as we had nowhere else to go. Nigel’s horse (Fantastikas) we had to give 6lbs to last weekend but 10lbs to today so we were wrong at the weights. "I thought he was amazing. He has taken a huge step forward from what he has done before. It was his second time in his handicap and I’m absolutely thrilled. A lot of work with Laura Collet has been done with him as after he fell he completely lost his confidence. We came here today to let him enjoy himself and drop him in and let him relax and start enjoying his jumping. You could see when David got his confidence on him he started firing him into every fence possible.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

"He is a tough individual and he has got no right to be a racehorse. He has got no pedigree. I got brought him here and he is a Yorkshire point-point horse. It is great for English point-to-pointing. He has run here several times and has always run good. “The Grand National is not what it was and I’ve got a lot of owners who might not think it is a good idea but we will have to see how we get on with them. It is brilliant for them though. “He is very diverse as he won on heavy ground at Ascot last year. Aye Right simply jumped right and knocked him over at Kelso and they clashed in mid-air. I think I’ve had five horses go there and they have all come down at the first! If he had got around at Kelso he wouldn’t have been here. It is all fate and I’m a great believer in that." David Bass added: “He is not a Grand National horse but he is a good horse. He has got a lot of quirks but he is a good horse and that was a good performance off top weight. “I just wanted to give him loads of room over the first few as he got jumped into at Kelso and I thought I needed to get him some confidence over the first four. He jumped them fine and I was always happy after that. His class just meant he could travel away behind the leaders in his comfort zone. “The horse has surprised us the whole way through and I never thought he would be winning handicaps off 152. We like those ones that keep surprising us.”

Tim Vaughan, trainer of runner-up Eva's Oskar, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled. All of his form is on Soft or Heavy ground and we took a chance today with the extended trip. We hoped it would play out in our favour and he’s jumped and travelled so well so I’m very proud of him. “It was a lovely run and while it’s a shame we couldn’t quite get our noses in front, there was nothing more we could have asked from him. “We’ll probably consider the likes of the Welsh National – which was on the agenda last year – and we did think about the Cross Country race here as well. They’re two options at the moment but I think something like an Eider Chase would be right up his street, just something ever so slightly below that level of the Welsh National. “If we can get him up to his eyes in muck and over as far a trip as possible, that would be perfect!” Martin Keighley, trainer of third-placed Back On The Lash, said: “I’m thrilled with that, he jumped fantastically well. It’s just a shame that the Cross Country race couldn’t go ahead on Friday, because that was his main aim and this wasn’t the plan. In this kind of form we’ll freshen him up for the Cross Country race in December.”

Does He Know on his way to victory at Cheltenham

Whacker kicks rivals into touch A bold jump at the last put the seal on a fine debut over fences as The Real Whacker (10/1) won the Mallardjewellers.com Novices' Chase under Gavin Sheehan. Patrick Neville's six-year-old was a good novice hurler last season, finishing second in Grade Two company at Doncaster in January, but could take even higher rank over the larger obstacles after seeing off Gordon Elliott's 5/2 shot Indigo Breeze by three-quarters of a length. The pair - who had much of the race to themselves out in front - pulled a long way clear of eventual third Bardenstown Lad (11/10 favourite), who could only plug on at the one pace having come under the pump before the end of the first circuit.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Neville said: “This is his game, fences. I ran him here a couple of weeks ago and probably the ground was quick for him over hurdles and I was scratching my head going home, as I was disappointed with the run. I schooled him over fences and thought ‘this is his job’. “He is a gorgeous horse. On softer ground, he’d probably be better. His jumping was outstanding. Gavin was outstanding on him. He went from the front and it is not easy for a horse, first time over fences, to do what he did. “Gavin is very positive on the horses, that is why we use him.”

Explaining the set-up in Yorkshire, he added: “We moved over here 12 months ago. I was in Ireland and had plenty of winners, but was finding it hard. I am based at Anne Duffield’s. I was training the jumpers with Anne and she was doing the Flat horses, so we work well together. “It is nice to have a winner today. We have a great team and a great team of staff and this one looks like he will stay further, definitely."

The Real Whacker in action