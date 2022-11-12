Cheltenham

14:55 - Sonigino

I’m kicking myself for running him again eighteen days ago at Chepstow where he won nicely and was promptly raised 10 lbs by the handicapper. Every year for the last five years he would not have got in the Greatwood off his original mark of 123. But this year there is not even a maximum field and he would have got in off that rating. Obviously he would have taken a lot of beating off 123 but I’m still hopeful of a big run after he worked awesome on Thursday morning. He is an improving young horse and will be suited by a strong gallop.



Fontwell

14:05 - Southfield Harvest

He was another of ours in the Fat Boys Club on his return into training after a long term injury. It’s such a shame he had a problem after making a winning debut over fences at Newton Abbot in May last year. But he is ready to start now, stays well, and needs plenty of cut in the ground.

