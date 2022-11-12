Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Paul Nicholls
Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls column: Betfair ambassador on his latest runners

By Sporting Life
17:22 · SAT November 12, 2022

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls guides you through his team of runners on Sunday.

For more exclusive Paul Nicholls content visit https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/

Cheltenham

14:55 - Sonigino

I’m kicking myself for running him again eighteen days ago at Chepstow where he won nicely and was promptly raised 10 lbs by the handicapper. Every year for the last five years he would not have got in the Greatwood off his original mark of 123. But this year there is not even a maximum field and he would have got in off that rating. Obviously he would have taken a lot of beating off 123 but I’m still hopeful of a big run after he worked awesome on Thursday morning. He is an improving young horse and will be suited by a strong gallop.

Fontwell

14:05 - Southfield Harvest

He was another of ours in the Fat Boys Club on his return into training after a long term injury. It’s such a shame he had a problem after making a winning debut over fences at Newton Abbot in May last year. But he is ready to start now, stays well, and needs plenty of cut in the ground.

Download the Sporting Life App

14:40 - Irish Hill

He was due to run at Sandown on Sunday but I pulled him out because of the heavy ground just before the meeting was abandoned after three races. He has thrived since a wind op in the summer, looks on a fair mark and will have a nice, light racing weight at Fontwell as we are making use of Freddie Gingell’s 10lbs claim. He looks to have a decent each way chance.

Best chance. Irish Hill. 14:40 Fontwell. I’m hopeful he will run a big race.

For more exclusive Paul Nicholls content visit https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING