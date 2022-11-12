Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls guides you through his team of runners on Sunday.
I’m kicking myself for running him again eighteen days ago at Chepstow where he won nicely and was promptly raised 10 lbs by the handicapper. Every year for the last five years he would not have got in the Greatwood off his original mark of 123. But this year there is not even a maximum field and he would have got in off that rating. Obviously he would have taken a lot of beating off 123 but I’m still hopeful of a big run after he worked awesome on Thursday morning. He is an improving young horse and will be suited by a strong gallop.
He was another of ours in the Fat Boys Club on his return into training after a long term injury. It’s such a shame he had a problem after making a winning debut over fences at Newton Abbot in May last year. But he is ready to start now, stays well, and needs plenty of cut in the ground.
He was due to run at Sandown on Sunday but I pulled him out because of the heavy ground just before the meeting was abandoned after three races. He has thrived since a wind op in the summer, looks on a fair mark and will have a nice, light racing weight at Fontwell as we are making use of Freddie Gingell’s 10lbs claim. He looks to have a decent each way chance.
Best chance. Irish Hill. 14:40 Fontwell. I’m hopeful he will run a big race.
