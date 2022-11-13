Matt Brocklebank tipped Breeders' Cup winner Tuesday at 11/1 antepost - check out his latest long-range preview with all eyes on Aintree's Becher Chase.

Entries closed for the BoyleSports Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Becher Handicap Chase on Tuesday, hot on the heels of last Saturday’s Grand Sefton in which Al Dancer and Gesskille fought out a stirring Aintree finish. The runner-up has been left in the Becher and, as a three-mile hunter chase winner at Kempton earlier in the year, you’d imagine connections were buoyed by the way he not only took to the National-style fences at the first time of asking, but also how the horse stayed on so well ahead of the return to a longer trip early next month.

Quite whether he’ll want this much of a stamina test, however, on what is often very deep ground, is another question and – having been with Gesskille last time out - I'm happy enough to leave Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero’s runner alone off a 4lb higher mark following the gallant comeback run, especially as his price understandably contracted quite significantly (12/1 at best, generally 10s). In fact, the two who appeal more from the Sefton (replay below) are third and fourth, Percussion and Lifetime Ambition, the former having competed from 8lb out of the handicap that day and yet run a really promising race with the step back up in trip in mind.

There must be a chance he’ll miss the cut for this though, which may help explain his price (33/1 in places), while Jessica Harrington's Lifetime Ambition (generally 10s for the Becher now) doesn’t hold any secrets from the British handicapper and could be more one to keep in mind for the Grand National itself after a couple more outings, as he was good right through to the spring time last term.

The way I see it at this point is that two side-narratives are being a little overlooked by the market, the first of which is that Dan Skelton's running plans became a whole lot clearer at Bangor in midweek. Before Le Milos hacked up there on Wednesday, it was reportedly either he or ASHTOWN LAD coming for the Becher, the other to be sent for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury (both horses doubly entered), but with Le Milos all but confirmed for Newbury, where he'll carry a penalty, not all the layers have reacted accordingly and Ashtown Lad can still be backed for Aintree at 16/1. Le Milos is as short as 10/1 but still 25/1 with Sky Bet and BoyleSports. Click here to back Ashtown Lad with Sky Bet Owned by Darren and Annaley Yates who are on record stating the National will be this horse’s big target this season, Ashtown Lad is far from fully exposed after just five public appearances over fences and he hinted on several occasions last year that there’s a big one in him when everything falls right.

Ashtown Lad pictured at the Skelton yard last week

Those hints included a fair third behind subsequent Aintree winners Ahoy Senor (G1) and Noble Yeats (Grand National) in the Towton at Wetherby, and a subsequent fifth in the Scottish Grand National, the step up to four miles seemingly stretching him at that point. The recent comeback run over hurdles at Aintree looked a shrewd move as the handicapper dropped him 2lb for Ayr so his revised chase rating isn't a mark to be blowing without consideration, and that Aintree race does look potentially quite informative with Remastered ultimately winning from the well-punted Milan Bridge and the likes of Ultima runner-up Gericault Roque further back in the field.

