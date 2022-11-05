It proved to be an inspired move, Paul Nicholls confirming Frodon for the Badger Beer Handicap under top weight, and the little horse and Bryony Frost did the rest - securing a convincing success much to the delight of the West Country locals who ensured he went off as the 9/4 favourite.

Frodon had been pencilled in for the Ladbrokes Chase at Down Royal - a race he'd won last year on his seasonal return - but our expert argued in the popular Weekend View that the Wincanton race might come into the picture instead and that the former King George hero merited a bet at inflated prices.

If Frodon set the tone then the rest of our team did not late the Saturday side down, Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column - that was also on target with Masters Legacy (9/1) at Exeter on Friday - putting up November Handicap winner Metier at 10/1 (returned 13/2), as well as El Presente each-way, who was placed at an SP of 40/1 in the Badger Beer.

Metier was another winner too for our red-hot Punting Pointers duo of Rory Delargy and David Massey, the latter also nailing Kelso scorer Pavlik at 11/1 in the Members Extra article - due live every Saturday and Sunday at 11am.

Up at Aintree, Al Dancer was the toast of ITV Tips followers, Andy Asquith tipping the gallant grey at 17/2 on Friday afternoon, while he also had Mr Alan placed in the November Handicap at 16s. Al Dancer was also the selection for David Ord in his horse-by-horse guide earlier in the week.

Just for good measure, Ord was on target with a winning Nap in Gunsight Ridge (9/4) at Aintree, with 100/30 Chelmsford City winner Hadley Park also selected in the Best Bets piece.

All the Saturday success produced a profit of 29.2pts in our transparent tipping record, with all recorded previews ahead on the day.

Matt returns on Sunday with his latest Antepost Value Bet and there's more from our Punting Pointers team, including Members Extra. Then on Tuesday, the latest Weekend View will be published, no doubt with an eye on Cheltenham at the weekend.