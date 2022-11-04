Our man Andrew Asquith was in good form on Friday and provides his guide to Saturday's ITV4 races at Wincanton, Aintree and Doncaster.

Racing betting tips: Saturday November 5 1pt win Moon de Vega in 1.30 Doncaster at 11/2 (bet365, William Hill) 1pt win Al Dancer in 2.11 Aintree at 17/2 (William Hill, BetVictor) 1pt e.w. Mr Alan in 3.13 Doncaster at 16/1 (bet356, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | ITV7

ROSE OF ARCADIA - 12:40 Wincanton

At the time of writing the ground at Wincanton is good, good to firm in places, but there are showers forecast in the lead up to racing and any rain will favour the chance of ROSE OF ARCADIA. It is fair to say she has been somewhat of an underachiever in her career so far, but she had been successful in two further points (remains unbeaten in that sphere) prior to making a winning return to Rules at Chepstow 11 days ago and she may be now ready to fulfil her potential. Rose of Arcadia was heavily backed on that occasion and, though it wasn’t much of a race, she was much superior to her rivals and a 7 lb rise in the weights seems fair enough. She wasn’t beaten far behind Wynn House on similar terms in this race last year and a big run is expected with race fitness on her side.

COMMANCHE FALLS - 12:50 Doncaster

Conditions are set to be testing at Doncaster, but all ground seems to come alike to COMMANCHE FALLS (he won the Stewards’ Cup on heavy last season), and he arrives right at the top of his game. He endured a luckless run at Royal Ascot but proved better than ever to land a second Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood on his next start where he had Summerghand in behind (who wasn’t seen to best effect) and ran at least as well when runner-up to that rival in a competitive handicap at York three weeks later. Commanche Falls again had to settle for minor honours behind Summerghand in the Ayr Gold Cup – where he was conceding 7 lb to that rival – and there was only a short head between them off level weights in the Bengough Stakes at Ascot last time off level weights. There clearly isn’t much between them but the ground may sway things in Commanche Fall’s favour who is bidding to emulate his half-brother who won this race in 2020.

MILAN BRIDGE - 1.01 Aintree

The plan for MILAN BRIDGE has always been to go chasing this season, but Paul Nicholls is happy to give this unexposed six-year-old another run over hurdles and he remains potentially well treated. He won three of his four starts in this sphere last season, impressing when winning on handicap debut from a 9 lb lower mark at Hereford in March when having much more in hand than the official margin suggests. Milan Bridge completed a simple task with ease over two and a half miles at Fontwell on his final start and he is just the sort to take another step forward this season, particularly now stepping back up in trip. All reports have been positive, while the yard could hardly be in better form, so he may well progress past these. MCFABULOUS - 1.15 Wincanton

MCFABULOUS’ plans to go chasing last season were shelved after he suffered a set back early in the season, but he has long since appealed as the type who will make up into a chaser and he is a fascinating runner on debut in this sphere in the Grade 2. His notable victories over hurdles include the Relkeel Hurdle (when it was staged at Kempton) and the Select Hurdle at Sandown which came on his final start. He matched his best form on that occasion for all he was given a good tactical ride from the front in a race which lacked pace. McFabulous comes up against some solid types in the shape of Hang In There and Sebastopol, who have won four and three times over fences, respectively, but the raw ability of McFabulous may prove too much for those rivals. He will undoubtedly have been well schooled and could take high rank among the novice chasers this season.

MOON DE VEGA - 1.30 Doncaster

MOON DE VEGA has been highly tried this year, shaping much better than the distance beaten suggests on her return in the Cheshire Oaks – where she wasn’t far behind subsequent Group 1 winner Above The Curve – and she reversed form with the winner of that race in the Oaks itself at Epsom. She ran respectably in a Group 3 at Newcastle when last seen in June, but she was left with a lot to do in a race which was run at a steady pace early and gradually picked up as the race wore on. It wouldn’t be wise to judge her too harshly on the bare form of that effort, and she has been given a good break since. Moon Vega broke her maiden in soft ground at this course as a two-year-old, so conditions aren’t likely to be an issue, and she arrives fresher than most of these representing a yard that can get them fit after a break. She remains a potentially smart filly and not one to underestimate. FRODON - 1.50 Wincanton

FRODON won the Grade 1 Champion Chase at Down Royal on his reappearance 12 months ago where he beat the likes of Galvin, Minella Indo and Delta Work, so he has to be of interest on his return this year kept to handicap company having undergone a breathing operation. Admittedly, he was unable to build on his win at Down Royal last season, running below his best in both the King George at Kempton and the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown, but he did have excuses on his final start in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival. Frodon wasn’t able to get to the lead that day which appeared to effect his rhythm, but more crucially it was reported that he was struck into during the race. All in all, the handicapper’s decision to drop him 6 lb for that effort looks lenient to say the least and, given he has an excellent record when fresh, it would be no surprise were he to prove too classy for these despite rising 11 years of age.

AL DANCER - 2.11 Aintree

Sam Thomas continues to impress me as a trainer and his exploits with Our Power and Good Risk It All last weekend suggest he has his horses forward. Therefore, it may be worth chancing AL DANCER on his return to action. He hasn’t won for over two years, but he hasn’t been overly raced in that time period, either, and he ran some crackers in defeat last season, notably when beaten a neck in second by a talented horse who returned to form at Newbury on his final start. Al Dancer has a terrific record when fresh, has the tongue tie he shaped so well in last time retained, and remains fairly treated on the pick of his form. All looks set for a big run and I thought he may have been a little shorter in the betting. GALVIN - 2.32 Down Royal

There isn’t much between GALVIN and Conflated on form, but the former has had the benefit of a run, while the latter has needed his first run of the season in the past, so that swings the decision in favour of Galvin. Galvin had his winning run ended by Frodon in this race 12 months ago, but he went on to cause a minor shock when defeating A Plus Tard in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, and wasn’t disgraced in the Cheltenham Gold Cup for all that form was emphatically turned on its head. He again wasn’t at his best at Punchestown on his final start last season, but he proved at least as good as ever when making a winning return for the second year running in a Grade 3 back at Punchestown last month. That will have put him spot on for this and he can go one place better this year.

BREWIN’UPASTORM - 2.45 Aintree

This may be a slightly stronger renewal than the one BREWIN’UPASTORM made a winning return in 12 months ago, but the progressive Langer Dan has to carry a 4 lb penalty, and the percentage call is to side with Olly Murphy’s nine-year-old. He turned in a rare below-par effort in first-time cheekpieces (quickly removed now) on his final start in the Aintree Hurdle over course and distance, never appearing to be on his game and pulled up in the straight after briefly rallying on the home turn. Brewin’upastorm has undergone yet another breathing operation since but fresh may be the time to catch him and he looks the one to beat on these terms. KNAPPERS HILL - 3.00 Wincanton

Sceau Royal has won the last two renewals of the Elite Hurdle and he commands plenty of respect once again, but he may struggle to concede 6 lb to the progressive KNAPPERS HILL. A five-time winner over hurdles, he took his form to a new level when successful in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow on his return last month, moving through the race nicely and asserting again on the run-in, suggesting he had plenty more to offer. That was over two and a half miles but all of his wins last season came at this trip, so that shouldn’t pose a problem, and there is a chance he is ridden more positively than is usually the case given there doesn’t appear to be much pace in this on paper. Knappers Hill is clearly on the right path and is well worth a crack at this.

MR ALAN - 3.13 Doncaster