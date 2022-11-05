Check out our horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree, with in-form Sam Thomas the trainer to follow.

BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase Saturday November 5, 2022 When & Where: 2.11 Aintree First prize: £51,440 TV: ITV4 & Racing TV (Sky 426) Racecards & FREE video form Click here to place your bets with Sky Bet

Horse-by-horse Guide TWO FOR GOLD: Took well to these fences for a long way in the Randox Grand National before the petrol tank gradually emptied from the second Canal Turn. This is a more suitable trip and he’s no forlorn hope despite top weight. LIFETIME AMBITION: Useful novice last season and chased home Capodanno in Grade One at Punchestown on final start. 151 looks fair enough as an opening mark goes over fences, he’s in very good hands and should be respected. LOSTINTRANSLSATION: Never threatened to get home in the Grand National in April but is fully seven pounds lower now for his first start since at a trip that will suit. Hot and cold but on a going day is a danger to them all.

AL DANCER: Ran his best race of last season on his final start when chasing home Lalor at Newbury. Only a pound higher on Saturday and has to be shortlist material. KILTEALY BRIGGS: Value for more than the winning distance having idled on the run-in when beating Guy a length-and-a-half at Market Rasen. Up four pounds, though, in a deeper race and most of his best form is in small fields. SENIOR CITIZEN: Second to Mac Tottie in this last year from a pound lower mark but not in the same form when only eighth returning here for the Topham in the spring. Twice placed over these big fences so knows what’s coming when the tape goes up.

BROKEN HALO: Hard for the handicapper to assess having won a three-runner race at Fontwell when last seen. Every chance a mark of 137 underestimates him and fascinating that Paul Nicholls is pointing him here, but he’s as short on chasing experience as he is full of potential, and that’s the worry. JACAMAR: Didn’t seem to get home when fourth behind Peregrine Run at Chepstow on his reappearance, an outing he was entitled to need after six months off. This trip will suit him and he should come forward for the last run but he still has a bit to find. SPIRITOFTHEGAMES: Plenty of talent but four years without a win says it all. Did go well when fifth in the Topham, gradually warming to his task, but you know it would take a ride of the season nominee for him to end the losing streak on Saturday, and the percentage call has to be to look elsewhere. NORTHERN BOUND: Had a good summer but is now ten pounds higher than when winning at Bangor in August and others have more obvious claims. ONE TRUE KING: Won a five-runner race at Market Rasen in September, digging in deep to get the better of Dead Right by a short-head. Has a good attitude but up four pounds in a better race and he seems up against it. GESSKILLE: Won hunter chases at Ludlow and Kempton and a Listed race at Auteuil last season. Hard to assess but can’t be ruled out from only a pound out of the handicap.

JACK HACKETT: Kilbeggan regular who was a good winner there in June but this is a different kettle of fish. THE GOLDEN REBEL: Two pounds wrong if Two For Gold runs and not much in his latest run, last of three behind Fakir at Fontwell, to suggest this valuable prize is heading his way. MINELLA BOBO: Useful on his day but somewhat hit and miss and has it to do form four pounds out of the handicap. HIGH UP IN THE AIR: Rattled off a five-timer in 2020/2021 but only seen once last term when pulling up at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. He’s flopped on his reappearance the last twice and that is one of the factors that tempers enthusiasm for Saturday. PERCUSSION: Won two of his last three in the summer but six pounds wrong at this stage on Saturday and hard to make a convincing case. COOPER’S CROSS: Impressive winner at Carlisle last week, storming clear to beat Croagh Patrick by seven lengths. A three-pound penalty leaves him nine pounds out of the handicap but if there’s one horse capable of going well on Saturday form outside the weights proper, it’s him. MANWELL: Last win came in a conditional jockeys’ veterans chase at Catterick. His next one is unlikely to be in the Grand Sefton. AL ROC: Likes to lead but hard to see him being able to maintain an advantage for very long on Saturday. ABAYA DU MATHAN: 31 pounds wrong. Enough said.