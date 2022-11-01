A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in November 2022.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (November 2022) is +4465.17pts November fixed-odds total= -2.87pts

November antepost running total = +0pts

November overall running total = -2.87pts

Racing: Weekend View (Nov 5) - 1pt Frodon in 1.50 Wincanton at 12/1 (General). 1pt Two For Gold in 2.12 Aintree at 8/1 (General). 1pt e.w Mr Alan in 3.13 Doncaster at 14/1 (General - 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending Punting Pointers (Nov 1) - 1pt win Reilly in 3.15 Warwick at 9/2 (bet365); 1pt win Will Sting in 2.40 Warwick at 7/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Give It Some Teddy in 2.30 Redcar at 13/2 (1,2,3,4,5, min 6/1). PROFIT=6.13pts

Football: Arsenal v Zurich (Nov 3) - 1pt Arsenal to win to nil at evens (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending. Real Sociedad v Manchester United (Nov 3) - 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at evens (Betfair, Betvictor). Result pending. Istanbul Basaksehir v Hearts (Nov 3) - 2pts Basaksehir -1.5 Asian Handicap at 17/20 (General). Result pending. Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb (Nov 2) - 2pts Both teams to score at 19/20 (General). Result pending. Manchester City v Sevilla (Nov 2) - 1pt Riyad Mahrez to score anytime at 7/4 (bet365). Result pending. EFL best bets (Nov 2) - 2pts Under 2.5 Goals in Cardiff v Watford at 8/11 (General). Result pending. Real Madrid v Celtic (Nov 2) - 1pt Real Madrid to win to nil at 13/10 (Betvictor). Result pending. Rangers v Ajax (Nov 1) - 2pts Ajax to win at 11/12 (Vbet). Result pending. Liverpool v Napoli (Nov 1) - 2.5pts Napoli or Draw double chance at 21/20 (General), 0.5pt Napoli -1 handicap at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Coral). Result pending. Marseille v Tottenham (Nov 1) - 1.5pts Harry Kane to score anytime at 13/8 (Sky Bet), 1pt Nuno Tavares to be shown a card at 11/4 (General). Result pending. EFL best bets (Nov 1) - 2pts Barrow to beat Colchester at 20/23 (Betfair Sportsbook), 1pt Blackburn Draw no Bet v Coventry at 23/20 (Unibet). Result pending.

Golf: Worldwide Technology Championship (Nov 4-7) - 1.5pts e.w. Thomas Detry at 50/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Joel Dahmen at 80/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Hayden Buckley at 80/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Cameron Champ at 90/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Brandon Wu at 125/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Justin Suh at 140/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8. Result pending Challenge Tour Grand Final (Nov 4-7) - 2pts e.w. Jens Dantorp at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 2pts e.w. Robin Sciot-Siegrist at 40/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Simon Forsstrom at 50/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending

Cricket: England v New Zealand (Nov 1) - 2pts Dawid Malan to be top England batsman at 9/2 (General); 1pt Liam Livingstone to be Man of the Match at 16/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=3pts ICC T20 World Cup (Oct 16-Nov 13) - 3pts India to win the T20 World Cup at 7/2 (General). Result pending ICC T20 World Cup (Oct 16-Nov 13) - 3pts Devon Conway top New Zealand tournament batsman at 13/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 1pt Devon Conway top tournament batsman at 33/1 (Coral, Labbrokes); 2pts Dawid Malan top England tournament batsman at 4/1 (General); 1pt Dawid Malan top tournament batsman at 40/1 (Sporting Index); 2pts Josh Hazlewood top Australia tournament bowler at 11/4 (General); 1pt Josh Hazlewood top tournament bowler at 25/1 (Sporting Index); 1pt Anrich Nortje top tournament bowler at 40/1 (William Hill, Sporting Index); 3pts Haris Rauf top Pakistan tournament bowler at 4/1 (General); 2pts Tom Cooper top Netherlands tournament batsman at 4/1 (General); 1pts George Dockrell top Ireland tournament batsman at 22/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Tennis: WTA Finals (Oct 31-Nov 6) - 3pts Iga Swiatek to win the WTA Finals at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 1pt Aryna Sabalenka to win the Nancy Richey Group at 3/1 (Betfred). Result pending Paris Masters (Oct 31-Nov 6) - 2pts win Daniil Medvedev at 5/1 (General); 1pt Denis Shapovalov to win the fourth quarter at 13/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 0.5pt John Isner to win the first quarter at 25/1 (BetVictor). Result pending

Snooker: Champion of Champions specials - 1pt John Higgins to win Group 4 at 15/8 (bet365, BetVictor); 1pt Hossein Vafaei to win Group 4 at 9/1 (William Hill, bet365, BetVictor). LOSS=2pts Champion of Champions (Oct 31-Nov 6) - 3pts Neil Robertson to win the Champion of Champions at 7/2 (William Hill); 1pt John Higgins to win the Champion of Champions at 12/1 (General). LOSS=4pts