A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in November 2022.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (November 2022) is +4465.17pts
Weekend View (Nov 5) - 1pt Frodon in 1.50 Wincanton at 12/1 (General). 1pt Two For Gold in 2.12 Aintree at 8/1 (General). 1pt e.w Mr Alan in 3.13 Doncaster at 14/1 (General - 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Punting Pointers (Nov 1) - 1pt win Reilly in 3.15 Warwick at 9/2 (bet365); 1pt win Will Sting in 2.40 Warwick at 7/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Give It Some Teddy in 2.30 Redcar at 13/2 (1,2,3,4,5, min 6/1). PROFIT=6.13pts
Arsenal v Zurich (Nov 3) - 1pt Arsenal to win to nil at evens (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending.
Real Sociedad v Manchester United (Nov 3) - 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at evens (Betfair, Betvictor). Result pending.
Istanbul Basaksehir v Hearts (Nov 3) - 2pts Basaksehir -1.5 Asian Handicap at 17/20 (General). Result pending.
Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb (Nov 2) - 2pts Both teams to score at 19/20 (General). Result pending.
Manchester City v Sevilla (Nov 2) - 1pt Riyad Mahrez to score anytime at 7/4 (bet365). Result pending.
EFL best bets (Nov 2) - 2pts Under 2.5 Goals in Cardiff v Watford at 8/11 (General). Result pending.
Real Madrid v Celtic (Nov 2) - 1pt Real Madrid to win to nil at 13/10 (Betvictor). Result pending.
Rangers v Ajax (Nov 1) - 2pts Ajax to win at 11/12 (Vbet). Result pending.
Liverpool v Napoli (Nov 1) - 2.5pts Napoli or Draw double chance at 21/20 (General), 0.5pt Napoli -1 handicap at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Coral). Result pending.
Marseille v Tottenham (Nov 1) - 1.5pts Harry Kane to score anytime at 13/8 (Sky Bet), 1pt Nuno Tavares to be shown a card at 11/4 (General). Result pending.
EFL best bets (Nov 1) - 2pts Barrow to beat Colchester at 20/23 (Betfair Sportsbook), 1pt Blackburn Draw no Bet v Coventry at 23/20 (Unibet). Result pending.
Worldwide Technology Championship (Nov 4-7) - 1.5pts e.w. Thomas Detry at 50/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Joel Dahmen at 80/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Hayden Buckley at 80/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Cameron Champ at 90/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Brandon Wu at 125/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Justin Suh at 140/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8. Result pending
Challenge Tour Grand Final (Nov 4-7) - 2pts e.w. Jens Dantorp at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 2pts e.w. Robin Sciot-Siegrist at 40/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Simon Forsstrom at 50/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
England v New Zealand (Nov 1) - 2pts Dawid Malan to be top England batsman at 9/2 (General); 1pt Liam Livingstone to be Man of the Match at 16/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=3pts
ICC T20 World Cup (Oct 16-Nov 13) - 3pts India to win the T20 World Cup at 7/2 (General). Result pending
ICC T20 World Cup (Oct 16-Nov 13) - 3pts Devon Conway top New Zealand tournament batsman at 13/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook); 1pt Devon Conway top tournament batsman at 33/1 (Coral, Labbrokes); 2pts Dawid Malan top England tournament batsman at 4/1 (General); 1pt Dawid Malan top tournament batsman at 40/1 (Sporting Index); 2pts Josh Hazlewood top Australia tournament bowler at 11/4 (General); 1pt Josh Hazlewood top tournament bowler at 25/1 (Sporting Index); 1pt Anrich Nortje top tournament bowler at 40/1 (William Hill, Sporting Index); 3pts Haris Rauf top Pakistan tournament bowler at 4/1 (General); 2pts Tom Cooper top Netherlands tournament batsman at 4/1 (General); 1pts George Dockrell top Ireland tournament batsman at 22/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
WTA Finals (Oct 31-Nov 6) - 3pts Iga Swiatek to win the WTA Finals at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 1pt Aryna Sabalenka to win the Nancy Richey Group at 3/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Paris Masters (Oct 31-Nov 6) - 2pts win Daniil Medvedev at 5/1 (General); 1pt Denis Shapovalov to win the fourth quarter at 13/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 0.5pt John Isner to win the first quarter at 25/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Champion of Champions specials - 1pt John Higgins to win Group 4 at 15/8 (bet365, BetVictor); 1pt Hossein Vafaei to win Group 4 at 9/1 (William Hill, bet365, BetVictor). LOSS=2pts
Champion of Champions (Oct 31-Nov 6) - 3pts Neil Robertson to win the Champion of Champions at 7/2 (William Hill); 1pt John Higgins to win the Champion of Champions at 12/1 (General). LOSS=4pts
Value Bet Breeders' Cup (Nov 5) - 1pt win Tuesday in Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at 11/1 (Coral). Result pending
World Cup: Outright preview (Nov-Dec 2022) - 3.5pts e.w. Argentina to win the World Cup at 7/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill); 1pt e.w. Uruguay to win the World Cup at 50/1 (General). Result pending.
World Cup: Golden Boot preview (Nov-Dec 2022) - 2pts e.w. Karim Benzema to win the Golden Boot at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Neymar to win the Golden Boot at 16/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Lautaro Martinez to win the Golden Boot at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
Europa League outright preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 2.5pts e.w. Manchester United to win the Europa League at 8/1 (bet365 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 16/1 (Betfred 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Monaco to win the Europa League at 100/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/2 1,2). Result pending.
Champions League top scorer preview (Sep 2022-May 2023) - 1.5pts e.w. Darwin Núñez to be top goalscorer at 25/1 (Sky Bet, bet365, Boylesports 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Sadio Mané to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (BetVictor, Boylesports, Parimatch 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
Champions League Group Stage best bets (Sep 6) - 5pts Bayern Munich to win Group C at 8/11 (General), 2.5pts Ajax to qualify from Group A at evens (General), 1.5pt Sporting Lisbon to qualify from Group D at 2/1 (bet365), 1pt Porto to win Group B at 100/30 (Betway), 1pt AC Milan to win Group E at 7/2 (10bet), 1pt Benfica to qualify from Group H at 7/2 (bet365). Result pending.
Bundesliga outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 4pts Wolfsburg to finish in the top-four at 5/1 (General), 2.5pts e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be top goalscorer at 8/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4), 2.5pts e.w. Andre Silva to be top goalscorer at 12/1 (William Hill 1,2,3 1/4). Result pending.
La Liga outright preview (Aug 2022 - Jun 2023) - 8pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga without Barcelona and Real Madrid at 11/10 (Sky Bet), 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (BetVictor), 1pt e.w. Iñaki Williams to be La Liga top goalscorer at 66/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
Serie A outright preview (Jul 14 - May 26) - 5pts Inter Milan to win Serie A at 15/8 ( BetVictor), 2.5pts e.w. Ciro Immobile to be the Serie A top scorer at 5/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts Roma to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Betway), 2pts Salernitana to be relegated from Serie A at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
Premier League Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 6pts Tottenham to finish in the top four at 4/5 (VBet), 4pts Manchester City/Liverpool straight forecast at 15/8 (bet365), 2.5pts West Ham to win Premier League w/o the Big 6 at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Crystal Palace to finish in the top half at 5/2 (General). Result pending.
Premier League Golden Boot preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts e.w. Harry Kane to be the top goalscorer at 6/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1.5pts e.w. Kai Havertz to be the top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Aleksandar Mitrovic to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Anthony Martial to be the top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
Premier League Relegation preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 3pts Bournemouth to finish bottom at 9/4 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports), 2pts Southampton to be relegated at 16/5 (General), 1.5pts Bournemouth to be bottom at Christmas Day at 4/1 (General), 1.5pts Everton to be relegated at 5/1 (QuinnBet). Result pending.
Premier League Specials preview (Aug 2022 - 2023) - 8pts Manchester City to be top on Christmas Day at 4/5 (BetVictor, Betway), 2pts Manchester City/Tottenham Straight Forecast at 9/1 (bet365), 1.5pts e.w. Jack Grealish to record the most assists at 12/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Ollie Watkins to have the most shots on target at 40/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending.
League One Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Sheffield Wednesday to win League One at 5/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Bolton Wanderers to win League One at 14/1 (Unibet) (e.w. terms 1-3 places), 2pts Accrington Stanley to finish in the top half at 11/4 (Bet Victor), 2pts Peterborough to score most goals in League One at 9/2 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Charlton to score most goals in League One at 40/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
League Two Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 3pts e.w. Stockport County to win League Two at 7/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 1pt e.w. Gillingham to win League Two at 20/1 (General) (e.w. terms 1/4 odds 1-3 places), 2pts Northampton to finish in the top three at 5/1 (General), 2pts Hartlepool to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending.
Championship Outright preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts Sheffield United to finish in the top six at 6/5 (bet365, Betway), 5pts Middlesbrough to finish in the top six at 6/5 (Boylesports, Betway), 4pts Norwich to be promoted at 7/4 (General), 4pts Luton to finish in the top half at 5/4 (Unibet),1pt Huddersfield to be relegated at 9/1 (Boylesports). Result pending.
Championship Top Scorer preview (Aug 2022 - May 2023) - 5pts e.w. Teemu Pukki to be Championship top goalscorer at 8/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Karlan Grant to be Championship top goalscorer at 18/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending.
World Cup antepost (Dec 2022) - 2pts Germany to win the World Cup at 10/1 (General); 1pt Italy to win the World Cup at 19/1 (Unibet); 1pt Denmark to win the World Cup at 40/1 (William Hill). Result pending.
T20 World Cup (Oct 16-Nov 13) - 2pts South Africa to win the T20 World Cup at 10/1 (General). Result pending.
NFL Outright - 2022 Season (Sep 8 - Feb 13) - 5pts Buffalo Bills to win the AFC East & Los Angeles Rams to make the Playoffs at 10/11 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Dallas Cowboys to not make the Playoffs at 2/1 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Regular Season Wins: Atlanta Falcons & Chicago Bears Both Under 5 at 16/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt e.w. Los Angeles Chargers to win Super Bowl LVII at 14/1 (General 1,2 1/2). Result pending.
Regular Season Wins - 2022 Season (Sep 8 - Jan 8) - 5pts Chicago Bears under 6.5 regular season wins at 1/2 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Philadelphia Eagles over 9.5 regular season wins at 8/11 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Washington Commanders under 7.5 regular season wins at 5/6 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
NHL Outright (Oct 11 - June 23) - 1.5pts e.w. Carolina Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup at 16/1 (Sky Bet 1,2 1/2), 1pt Logan Thompson to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 20/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Miro Heiskanen to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Quinn Hughes to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy at 22/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt Dylan Holloway to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at 50/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending.
Davis Cup 2022 - 1pt Serbia to win the Davis Cup at 5/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt e.w. Canada to win the Davis Cup at 33/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
NBA outright 2022/23 - 3pts e.w. Boston Celtics to win the 22-23 NBA Championship at 7/1 (bet365); 2pts Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) to win 22-23 regular season MVP at 13/2 (Betfred). Result pending
NBA specials 2022/23 - 6pts New Orleans Pelicans to make the NBA play-offs at 4/6 (Sky Bet); 5pts New Orleans Pelicans 45+ Regular Season Wins at 10/11 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 5pts Sacramento Kings Over 33.5 Regular Season Wins at 5/6 (Sky Bet); 5pts Philadelphia 76ers Over 50.5 Regular Season Wins at 5/6 (Sky Bet, bet365); 3pts New Orleans Pelicans 50+ Regular Season Wins at 23/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 3pts Sacramento Kings 40+ Regular Season Wins at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 2pts Philadelphia 76ers To Win The Atlantic Division at 7/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending