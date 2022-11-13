We round up the rest of the action from Navan on Sunday as Hollow Games made a fine start to life over fences.

Hollow Games takes to fences in style Hollow Games made every yard in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase to get his fencing career off to an impressive start at Navan. Gordon Elliott’s charge was campaigned over two and a half miles and upwards when a smart novice hurdler last term, finishing third in a pair of Grade Ones before placing in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival. But he had no issues at all dropping back to the minimum distance for his chasing bow, bounding to the front under Jack Kennedy and producing a professional round of jumping, as the 7/4 favourite recorded a four-length victory. The victory brought up a double on the card for Elliott, who also saddled Maxxum (4/5 favourite) to win the Tynan’s Bridge House Handicap Hurdle, and the master of Cullentra House could be tempted to point Hollow Games in the direction of the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse on December 4.

He said: “He has a great attitude and he always looked like he was going to be a chaser last year. “Jack was good on him, we said we would make plenty of use on him. He wants probably a bit further to be honest. “I love the way from the third-last to the line he put his head down and galloped. He jumped well and I’m very happy with him. “We have loads of ways to go now. He is (in the Grade One Drinmore) and we won’t make any concrete plans at the moment.” The Bective Stud-owned six-year-old was introduced at 14/1 into the Turners Novices’ Chase market by Betfair, while he is the same price from 33/1 for the Brown Advisory with the same firm.

Hercule Du Seuil not for passing Hercule Du Seuil highlighted himself as a novice hurdler to note with a game success in the Gibney’s For Auction Novice Hurdle. Willie Mullins’ five-year-old had opened his account over timber when making all for a 16-length victory at Tipperary last month, but had to prove there was substance to go with the style of that success when sent off the 11/10 favourite for this Grade Three contest. Identical tactics were employed once again as Mark Walsh allowed his mount to stride on and lead the field of five along, with the Gordon Elliott pair of Imagine and Three Card Brag tracking the pace behind. It was Imagine who made the move to join Hercule Du Seuil as the race began to develop at the third-last flight, but Walsh remained motionless and had regained the advantage before the last. Despite getting in tight when holding a slight lead at the final obstacle, the €185,000 purchase showed a willing attitude up the run-in as he was kept up to his work to hold off the staying-on Elliott pair by three-quarters of a length and half a length. Hercule Du Seuil was introduced at 20/1 by the sponsors for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

“We had him out early, he likes nicer ground. It dried up nicely here during the week when it stopped raining,” said Mullins. “He’s a front-runner but a real good jumper. Watching him throughout the race, turning for home when they were all gathering up behind him, I said at least Mark has a length and a half in the bag. “He jumped the third-last and second-last brilliantly and missed the last and I thought it was over as Imagine was coming and staying on, and I would say Gordon’s horses are probably a little fitter than mine at the moment. But I was delighted the way our fellow stuck his head out and battled away to the line. I think he will improve from that. “He does (look like a chaser in the future), he could very possibly be an Arkle horse down the line. I’d say that’s where we might go next season. “He is (very exuberant in his work), you don’t have to tell him to go anywhere – he does it all himself. Mark said he was delighted. At the top of the hill, he wasn’t so sure that he could do that. He was actually surprised how much he pulled out. To me that shows that he has a lot more under the bonnet."

Rest of the action... The opening Kilberry Pub & Kitchen Maiden Hurdle went the way of Henry de Bromhead’s Spirit Of Legend, who made a pleasing introduction over timber to oblige at 15/2. De Bromhead said: “He’s a lovely horse, he ran very well in a bumper last year. Kevin and Anna Ross sourced him for Chris (Jones) and they really liked him at one of the point-to-points last year. “He has always done things nicely and I’m delighted. He really stayed at it. He’d be green so he would hopefully improve a bit as well. He jumps and travels well. “I think so (get a bit further). We’ll look at a winners’ race.”