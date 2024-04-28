John & Sean Quinn Stable Tour including Breege and JM Jungle

We paid a visit to the highly successful yard of John & Sean Quinn to get the latest on their strong-looking team for the 2024 Flat season.

Sean Quinn stands proudly under the old clock tower at Highfield Stables, where he now officially shares the trainers' licence with his father, John. It's an establishment steeped in history, from the eight Classic victors sent out by the legendary Charles Elsey, and latterly his son, Bill, in the heart of the 20th century, through to Jelani outrunning odds of 100/1 for Andy Turnell in the 2002 Derby won by High Chaparral. Musidora was trained here, so too Ebor winner Sostenuto for the famed gambler and founder of Timeform, Phil Bull. The current occupants have certainly played their part in contributing towards the legacy of the picturesque Malton yard, having taken the reins here with the backing of owner-breeder John Fairley 18 years ago. John Quinn has often appeared to punch above his weight in both codes, including a couple of Grade 1 hurdle wins for Countrywide Flame in 2012 and overseeing the career of top-class two-year-old The Wow Signal, who landed the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and Prix Morny a decade ago. Fairley - well used to the sport's highs and lows having previously headed up Channel 4 Racing - was dealt a cruel blow earlier this year after the death of Highfield's latest ace, the aptly-named mare Highfield Princess, who took all associated with her on a remarkable journey from low-grade handicapper to star of the sprinting world within the space of a couple of seasons. "For her racing career to have finished was a blow, but we could take that," reflects Quinn junior. "What she'd done [on course], she didn't need to do any more. But it was very sad for John and his family because they were going to breed from her, they were probably in that 0.5% of people who don't sell out to the big guns. "When you have that type of mare, the vast majority end up in the Tattersalls sale in November, they get their money, and the horses are moved on to the mega-powers - that's just the way of the world. But they were game and were going to do it their way, and they never got that chance. They deserved it, and Highfield Princess deserved it, to live out her days basking in glory. "But when I'm able to reflect on it, sit down and think about her, the trip to America, the trip to Hong Kong too. We had the most fantastic time in Hong Kong, she didn't win but performed with great credit and we all loved it. "Wherever we went, she took us there. We were all there because of her, and it's amazing what one animal can do. She took her owners there, her trainers, the staff, Jason [Hart] went, and we all got to see a part of the world that we probably wouldn't have seen but for her. "What happened was very hard for everyone and she leaves a huge void." You sense it's not a void that will be filled any time soon, though it's hard not to notice the box previously bossed by Highfield Princess now belongs to Breege, a filly with high-class form in the book and still enough potential to keep the dream alive. But the apple doesn't fall far from the tree and Quinn is evidently no dreamer. The exceptionally wet winter/spring which has put the juveniles behind in their training, on top of losing a Newmarket handicap in the Stewards' room, and an unfortunate post-race disqualification in Bahrain ["we had a wonderful winter out there but it was tinged with sadness, through no fault of our own, and that's probably all we'll say about it"] are put into perspective by what happened to Highfield Princess, and the joint-trainer has had to show maturity beyond his 32 years following promotion from assistant. "There's maybe a little bit more responsibility coming my way now, but John and I have worked closely together for a long time now and it's maybe just a case of natural progression. The routine is very much the same, the way we work the horses is the same. "We've been cautious with the babies [two-year-olds], just the lack of good weather has made life quite difficult for all of them, particularly the young fillies, so they're a little bit behind. But I'm not worried, it'll come and you can't force the issue and you certainly can't change nature. "We haven't had a two-year-old runner yet but there are one or two colts ready for a run soon." The Quinn horses who have come out and braved the elements under the new banner so far this season have performed very encouragingly and with significant meetings at York, Chester and Epsom just around the corner, more big days in the sun for this dynamic operation are also no doubt fast approaching.

Sean Quinn's Five to Follow Breege

JM Jungle

Master Of My Fate

Stay In The Game

BRAZEN BOLT 2017 b.g. by Brazen Beau (Aus) ex Gladys' Gal (GB) "He thrived for being out in Bahrain, some horses really do thrive for the travel and he improved. He not only won, but he was placed several times and won the sprint series bonus. He had a fantastic winter and his owner enjoyed it which is equally as important. But he comes back to England rated north of 100, he's on his holidays now back at his owners but he's not missing much as he wants very fast ground." BREEGE 2020 b.f. by Starspangledbanner (Aus) ex Wowcha (Ire) "She's the filly that could fill some of the void [left by Highfield Princess]. She's a very good filly. She hasn't won since her debut as a two-year-old which is frustrating and a little bit unfortunate for her. She was second at Royal Ascot, she was second at Goodwood, and just didn't get the rub of the green. Physically she's done very well this year and I like to think she can improve a little bit further up the ladder." DUE FOR LUCK 2021 b.c. by Due Diligence (USA) ex Vanity’s Girl (Ire) "He's a horse who we rated highly last year and he seems to be training well. If he trains on from two to three, and I don't see any reason why he wouldn't, then he could be a good five-furlong handicapper." EMPIRESTATEOFMIND 2018 b.c. by Starspanglebanner (USA) ex Adore (GB) "We were getting him ready for the Lincoln again as he loves soft ground but he just got a setback earlier in the year and required some time off. He's back in training now but it was a bit of a pain as he loves this kind of ground." EYE OF DUBAI 2021 b.c. by Havana Grey (GB) ex Lily Carstairs (GB) "I don't know quite how high he could fly as he goes under the radar at home. That's not to say that he's lazy or anything but he just does his work, he's straightforward in that sense. A month ago, he wasn't the standout among the three-year-old sprinters, but he's the one that's gone out onto the track and done it. And then did it again at Newmarket - look, he lost the race which is a bit hard to take but it happens and you move forward. He showed a lot of speed. We thought that seven furlongs might be his trip this year but he might develop into nice sprint handicapper. He'd only really run on soft ground before because those are the cards we'd been dealt, but then he got on good ground at Newmarket and he looked better again so I don't imagine he's ground dependent."

FINBAR’S LAD 2019 ch.g. by Territories (Ire) ex Jarcranda Ridge (GB) "He shows a good level of ability and he's another one who we felt would do well last year but he was probably one of ours that was never quite right for some reason or other. We put him away quite early and he's back in training. It wouldn't surprise me if he had a good season." HIGHFIELD HEIRESS 2021 b.f. by Goken (Fr) ex Kataragama (GB) "She's no relation, just has the same moniker. She's another home-bred of John Fairley's and she'll make her debut soon. She goes OK." HIGHFIELD VIKING 2020 b.c. by Aclaim (Ire) ex Pure Illusion (Ire) "He won at Thirsk despite making like difficult for himself as he raced very lazily. We thought that because how lazy he was that going up to a mile might help but he was a little bit too free still and didn't quite get home, finishing fourth. The penny is dropping with him mentally and, at the right level, there are more races in him at seven furlongs." JM JUNGLE 2020 b.c. by Bungle Inthejungle (GB) ex The Shrew (GB) "He ran alright at Musselburgh on the first Sky Bet Sunday Series card - more than alright, actually. He was caught out on a limb and just stuck out a bit wide. It was testing and Jason said he just couldn't quite get his feet out of it, so a sounder surface and a bit more luck in running which you need in those sprints, and you'd like to think he could have a big handicap in him. I think we'll keep him for the Dante meeting as he's run well at York a few times already." LORD RIDDIFORD 2015 ch.g. by Zebedee (GB) ex Beacon Of Hope (Ire) "He's been a cracking horse but is well into the veteran stage now so we'll go steadily and see where we might be able to win again when he becomes fairly handicapped again."

Lord Riddiford wins at Gooodwood again

MASTER OF MY FATE 2021 b.c. by Footstepsinthesand (GB) ex The Works (Ire) "He's a good horse. A three-year-old who won on his debut before finishing second at Lingfield. We then ran him over six furlongs at Newcastle in November and he didn't quite stay. He might reappear at the Dante meeting in a five-furlong handicap." MR WAGYU 2015 ch.g. by Choisir (Aus) ex Lake Louise (Ire) "He's a fantastic horse but John and I are both mindful that he's a nine-year-old. He ran a remarkable race when second on his recent seasonal return at Ripon. We've been restocking yearlings and at the breeze-up as there will come a time when the likes of him and Lord Riddiford are ready for their pipe and slippers, but Mr Wagyu still shows lots of zest. He nearly kicked my car this morning so he's clearly got heaps of life in him! That's testament to everyone who looks after these horses." RED MIRAGE 2018 ch.g. by Showcasing (GB) ex Duchess Dora (Ire) "He won at Catterick on his first run of the year. We were frustrated last year as things just didn't quite go his way, last summer some of our horses just weren't quite right and he was one of them I feel. His owners were incredibly patient and that was rewarded at Catterick, which might have done his confidence some good." SANKARI 2021 b.c. by Ribchester (Ire) ex Sankari Royale (Ire) "He's has wind surgery of the winter and isn't too far from running. He's got an attitude to die for and that will stand him in good stead in three-year-old sprint handicaps." SIR GARFIELD 2021 b.g. by James Garfield (Ire) ex Vastitas (Ire) "This horse was very backward last year, he's had the three runs and will now move into handicaps at some point this season and might be the sort who could improve for a bit of headgear." SPORTING LIFE 2022 b. c. by Sergei Prokofiev ex Cherry Oak "He goes very well, he's a Sergei Prokofiev who has made a great start as a sire. Whisbury Manor bred him, he's got a lovely pedigree. His mum was only OK but she is a sister to Monsieur Chevalier who won the Super Sprint for Richard Hannon a few years ago. He is ready to run and I think he'll handle slow ground but I'd like it to dry up just a little bit first before we run him."

STAY IN THE GAME 2021 bay colt by Too Darn Hot (GB) ex Kitty Love (USA) "He is a Too Darn Hot gelding that I like. He ran well in a good Beverley novice race recently, finishing second to one of Andrew Balding's. I think he'll do well this year and make into a nice handicapper. He's got a good level of ability." SUNDOWN KID 2022 b.c. by Twilight Son (GB) ex Believable (GB) "He's from a Cheveley Park family and shows a nice bit of ability with a good attitude. I think he'll be a six or seven-furlong horse when those races come around." TITAN ROCK 2018 b.c. by Belardo (Ire) ex Frabjous (GB) "He has a good deal of ability, just hasn't always shown on the track what he's shown at home. He got touched off in a good race at the Ayr Gold Cup meeting last year. He has that kind of race in him on his day." TOP JUGGLER 2021 b. c. by Bungleinthejungle x Rebecca Rolfe "He only came here recently and has plenty of size. He's got a nice pedigree and could be OK." TROPEZ POWER 2019 b.g. by Cotai Glory (GB) ex Warm Welcome (GB) "He's just been in the grip of the handicapper a bit of late but was given a chance and won nicely back at Southwell on Sunday and will now move back onto the grass. He hasn't won on turf for us yet but I think if he gets fast ground, he'll win off his mark in the summer." TWILIGHT ROMANCE 2021 b.c. by Twilight Son (GB) ex Red Box (GB) "He's a three-year-old with an awful lot of ability. He ran at Pontefract on April 2 and was only fourth of five but we were quite happy with the run, it was heavy ground and he wants fast ground. He probably needed the run just to knock the gas off him and stepped forward quite nicely when second to a lightly-raced rival in a handicap at Southwell on Sunday. He won at York last season and was favourite for the sales race there later in the year but boiled over beforehand. We gelded him and I think he's got a good deal of ability so if he channels it the right way, he'll win races." WARRENDALE WAGYU 2021 b.c. by Tasleet (GB) ex Tumblewind (GB) "Similar comments to Sir Garfield with him, he needed to learn his trade last year and he's now got a handicap mark. I think he's a five-furlong horse. We'll see."