Flat season: Michael Bell horses to follow

Trainer Michael Bell provides the names of five horses from his stable who should be worth following this year.

WOOTTON'S JEWEL I think he's quite a well handicapped horse. His second run at Haydock, where he finished fourth, a couple that finished in front of him are rated over 100. So I think on that run alone he's on a good mark. MY NOBLE LORD He's a horse who was very backward last year. He's a huge horse by Noble Mission and he's developed very well from two to three. His half-sister was rated over 90 and he's clearly started out on a good mark after three qualifying runs as he won at Wolverhampton first time back. I hope he's a three-year-old we can have lots of fun with.

COCK AND BULL He's from a staying family and had three runs last year as a two-year-old and was gelded. We certainly don't have lofty ambitions but he showed he'd started out on a fair mark when beaten a neck into second at Wolverhampton at the end of March and then went and won a small race at Kempton. There should be a bit more to come hopefully. CLOUD FREE He was a promising second on his comeback run over a mile at Kempton and ran another solid race when stepped up in trip last time. He's by Sea The Stars and has a nice pedigree. I can see him developing into quite a nice middle-distance handicapper on the turf. LITTLE HERON She's be Showcasing out of a Galileo mare and ran a nice race on her only outing as a two-year-old. She's made very good physical progress from two to three and she'll run in a fillies' maiden very soon I'd have thought.