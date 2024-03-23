Flat season: George Boughey horses to follow

She’s going to for the 1000 Guineas trial at ParisLongchamp and back to the Guineas itself there. She qualifies for the French premiums and handles testing ground so I hope we get a wet spring. She could be as good on decent ground though, I just don’t think she wants it rattlingly fast.

She’s a strong traveller and won decent enough ground at Haydock a little while ago and William Buick felt she was pretty good that day.

She’s probably the star of the show and was very good last year, improving all the time. She was a multiple stakes winner and is going to be targeted at Royal Ascot and is the sort of filly who could run twice there in both the sprints. She’s a bit of a warrior and could end up in the Breeders’ Cup at the end of the year.

She runs on Sunday and has done very well over the winter. She was only the frame of a horse last years, her work this spring has been very good and I think she’ll handle the soft ground at Doncaster. She definitely wants grass racing and the further she goes the better she’ll be, that’s where the improvement will be. She was so weak last year.