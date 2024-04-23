Kevin Ryan Stable Tour: Horses to follow this season

Kevin Ryan's son and assistant Adam talks us through some of their leading hopes for the new Flat season.

Older horses ALEEZDANCER He started his season off at Doncaster, in the race he won last year. He’s a very good sprinter for these handicaps but is a very ground dependent horse as well – the softer the conditions the better for him. So it tends to be the beginning of the year and the end of the year when he shines. There is a big one in him and he’s one for those major Saturday sprint handicaps when conditions come in his favour. CATCH THE PADDY He was a little bit disappointing on his first run of the year at Newmarket and there was no reason for it as such. He isn’t the most consistent but when he puts his best foot forward then he is a big danger in these handicaps. I’m not sure but whether he likes a bit of daylight and being away from other horses, that could help him. So maybe some of the big six or seven-furlong handicaps where they split across the track could actually be a benefit. FORZA ORTA He won at the Ebor meeting last year when stepped up to two miles. He started his year off over a mile and a half at Thirsk and we knew the ground wasn't ideal for him but we had to get him started. We might look at aiming him towards the Chester Cup as going back up in distance will suit him, he’s a proper stayer. Hopefully he can take another step forward this season. HI ROYAL He ran well in the two Guineas last year and we were pleased with his comeback run at Newmarket recently. That was over a mile and one furlong and the extra distance after a break possibly just cost him second place but it was a lovely run and has put him back on track. There should be some big days ahead with him this season.

MARHABA THE CHAMP He won twice at York last season and was very impressive on the latter occasion under Ryan Moore. He is quite ground dependent and needs it quite quick. He won’t be seen until we can get those conditions for him and he could progress again if we try him over a little bit further. If he stays then hopefully something like the Sky Bet Ebor might come under consideration for him. He loves those big fields and a strong pace to aim at so he’s an exciting horse for the summer. SILENT WORDS She’s a filly owned by Clipper Logistics and is bordering on Black Type. She was a late starter, she’s a big filly and with another year on her back we could see the best of her. She’s a filly we’ll be aiming at the big sprint handicaps and hopefully some of the Group races. She does look a smart sprinter, has tightened up again this year and there should be better to come. THUNDERING He won a nice handicap at Ayr last season after being a little bit disappointing early on in 2023. I think he’s a horse that has shown good form in big fields where they go a nice gallop. He’s on a handy mark and he could be better than that. Going from three to four, mentally and physically, this could be his year to step up another level and be another nice Saturday horse. WASHINGTON HEIGHTS He was very consistent last year and got his head in front when winning in Sweden. Even though that was a Listed race we weren’t quite sure how strong the form was. But he did go up to a mark of 104 and was bordering on pattern company so the obvious thing was to give him a try in the Abernant. He did very well to win at Newmarket and we were delighted with that. It’s good to have another top sprinter in the yard with the likes of Brando now retired. The Greenlands or the Duke of York could be next and there’s no reason to think the improvement can’t continue from now.

Washington Heights wins the Abernant

Three-year-olds BOLSENA She’s by Kingman out of the wonder mare Reem Three from whom we’ve had Queen Anne winner Triple Time. She made a fantastic debut at Haydock last season when finishing second and we ran her back there but the ground was very testing which didn’t suit her at all. She ran a bit gassy and was a bit fresh on her return at Newcastle and that run knocked that out of her and she put her best foot forward at Newmarket the other day where she won a fillies’ maiden very comfortably. She’s very well bred, the progeny continue to improve with racing and time and if she can continue that trend we’ll work out a plan. You can put a line through her middle two runs and her form looks very strong. INISHERIN A Shamardal colt out of Ajmaan Princess who won a Group One over a mile-and-a-quarter, we’ve always thought a hell of a lot of this horse. We gave him the time to develop both physically and mentally and made his debut at Newmarket at the back-end of last year where he ran a fine race under a very educational ride. The front two pulled well clear of the third and he made a winning return at Newcastle where he won with any amount in hand. It was great to see him do it on the course and he was always going to come on from that run and will go straight to the Guineas now. He’s a very exciting prospect, has had only two runs but is bred to improve throughout the year and we’re excited by him. IRISH NECTAR Returned to action at the Craven Meeting. His two wins last year were very good over five furlongs with juice in the ground. He shaped as if six furlongs wouldn’t be an issue and moving forward it probably won’t be but ground is going to be the key to him. We had to try him at Newmarket to find out for the season ahead but he hated the quick ground there and he’s a talented horse but he wants some ease and we’ll do right by him. The ground will dictate where he goes.

JEHANGEER A full-brother to Hello Youmzain. He was a little immature last year, getting off the mark and then was tried in the Gimcrack, While that probably was a little too soon for him he took a massive step forward and then finished third in the Rockingham at the end of the season. He looks as though he’s done very well over the winter and is the type who will probably step up to seven furlongs. He’ll probably start at the trip then he can show us whether he needs to go back or up in the future. His brother improved throughout his career and hopefully this fellow can do the same LOOKING FOR QUEEN Finished third at Newmarket on her reappearance last week and ran very well. She just looked as though the ground had just dried out a little bit too much for her and the undulations might have caught her out too. I think stepping up to a mile on a more conventional track with a little bit of juice in the ground will suit. She’s lightly-raced and should improve with time, she's quite a big filly with a big stride and will be winning races before long. MIDNITE STORM Finished second in a novice at Newcastle earlier in the month and ran well. He’s yet to get his head in front but is progressing with every run. I do believe the race he ran in last time was a good one and he was doing his best work late so a step up to ten furlongs might be on the cards for him in time. When everything comes together he’s going to improve and there are some nice three-year-old handicaps over the summer which he could be type for. ROOM SERVICE He made his seasonal return in the Greenham at Newbury and ran well, the ground was very dead and tacky which didn’t suit. We were pleased with him and look forward to the season ahead. He won the big sales race at Doncaster last season and looked a classy individual who would handle a step up in trip. These Classic trials are there to find out regarding the longer distances. TRUE PROMISE A very raw horse last year and we gave him all the time in the world. He didn’t make his debut until January at Newcastle where he dead-heated for first over six furlongs and then won nicely next time over seven. He’s been given a mark of 85 and we’ll find a race for him on the turf and see where we are with him. He probably isn’t a horse who shows up too much in a morning but when he gets on the track he’s taken that step forward and I'm looking forward to seeing where he gets to.