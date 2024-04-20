Jane Chapple-Hyam Stable Tour

Graham Clark continues his series by getting the inside track from Jane Chapple-Hyam on her team for the 2024 season.

While many of the major Newmarket yards are slowly starting to find their stride following the return of turf racing last month, trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam has made a positive start to the new campaign with her string appearing more forward than others. Last year was very much one of two halves for the Bury Road handler, who after a slow start to the season ended up saddling her third highest domestic tally with 26 winners along with enjoying Group race success in France thanks to stable star Mill Stream. And with a squad of exciting three year-olds forming a major part of her team, alongside some familiar faces, everything looks to be heading in the right direction on the track for the Group One winning trainer in 2024. Chapple-Hyam said: “Leading into Royal Ascot last year it was very disappointing for the yard as we got that cough go through the whole string, so we found that very frustrating. Come August we were back winning again, and thankfully that rolled into September and October. “I’m very lucky to have the support of the owners I have and they have sent some nice stock to the yard. I’ve got a good team of riders, and staff so hopefully it all clicks together for this year."

Aquacell “She has had one run and one win. It would be too hard to throw her into a Listed race. She has got a bit of character so I’m going to send her to a fillies only novice at Ascot over seven furlongs. She had trained well, but you never think you are going to beat an odds-on shot first time out like she did. “Sorin (Moldoveanu) rode her first time out and we are going to use him again as we have a six pound penalty for being a winner, and he takes seven off her back, plus he rides her at home, and knows her. I think she could be good.” Born To Rock “I thought she should have been fourth in the Nell Gwyn as she had to drop back and switch around during an important part of the race. I really do believe she should have been fourth as when she was switched around she was making ground up the hill whereas the fourth and fifth were just maintaining their speed. “I thought she looked fantastic ahead of the Nell Gwyn, but she was always going to be ring rusty. I think we will run in the Chartwell Stakes over seven furlongs at Lingfield next where she will get a good bit of weight off the older fillies. Hopefully it will be a quick track down there. She is in the German 1000 Guineas, but it is a good long way to go to see if the mile stretches her.” Champagne Prince “His run at Newmarket was too bad to be true. He probably wants a bit of give in the ground and it had probably dried out a bit too much for him, plus he might want a little bit further. He was a bit of a head scratcher, but he wasn’t in the race at all after they had gone 100 yards. We all know the way he has trained this year that he is better than that. I’ve not lost faith in him. I think it is a case of getting him on a flat galloping track and getting him in the right grade.” Claymore “I don’t think he was disgraced in finishing sixth in the Earl Of Sefton. I agree with Pat Cosgrave in that I’ve got to step him back up in trip so I will look at a mile and a half race for him somewhere. There is the possibility we could take him to France as likes a bit of cut in the ground now that he is that bit older. After he ran so well in the Listed race at Deauville we decided to carry on running him on the all-weather through the winter. He is likely to go down a few pounds for his last run, and it could be that it brings him into a handicap over a mile and a half.”

Claymore beats Reach For The Moon at Ascot

Crown Board “I think he is very good. After he had his win he had a break and he is just coming along like Son Of Man and he will be pitched in somewhere late May. He is doing very well, and I’m very pleased with him, and I can’t wait to get back on track with him. Although he is a four year old with one run next to his name I think there could be a big one in him. We knew he could go to Wolverhampton and win. He came off the bend and he just showed a very impressive turn off foot. “He went to the line like a good horse. He quickened twice, and that is always a sign of a decent horse. He is a Lope De Vega so I would say a mile and a quarter will be his trip.” El Bodon “He has trained extremely well. We took him down to Newbury on Friday to see how he handles being stabled overnight for the first time. Depending on his results, and subsequent talks, then we would head to the French 2000 Guineas. Deep down I’ve a feeling I might bring him back to six furlongs. For a son of Churchill seven furlongs could be his maximum trip. "Normally in the French races they crawl then turn them into a sprint, but with City Of Troy being the wonder horse are they going to be afraid to take him on. It could then be that you have a load of English horses, with English jockeys on, in the French 2000 Guineas where the tempo will be quicker, so that has to be taken into consideration. If we go back down in trip he could follow a similar campaign to the one Mill Stream took last year, assuming he doesn’t stay." Granger Bay “It was a nice start for him when he finished second on his first day at school last season at Yarmouth. He is due to run mid May in a maiden or a novice. I think he is smart, and he trains on any going. He has got a big pair of shoes to fill being Saffron Beach’s brother, but I believe he is up to it. I would say 99.9 percent of him is Saffron Beach. It is just uncanny. “They have the same stable manners, and they are very similar work horses. When you pull him out to ask him in his work he drops his head and goes just like Saffron Beach did. They are also very similar to look at. I have just got to have patience with him and place him right. I’m quite happy to stick at seven furlongs on his comeback, but it will depend on what races are available, and where.” Lordsbridge Flyer “She is going for a six furlong fillies’ novice stakes at Pontefract tomorrow. She was third in a conditions race on her second start at Leicester last year and the winner of that (Adaay In Devon) won a Listed race at Bath on Friday. The owners are breeders, and due to them being breeders we will try to go abroad and get some black type for her. “We will go to France or Germany to do some pot hunting and try and find some black type for her. I was happy with her two starts last season. As she was home bred the penny was dropping later rather than sooner with her.” Mallavelly “I feel she was unlucky with the draw in a big field at Newmarket on Wednesday. David (Egan) got off the stands rail and edged her into the centre of the track to try and chase down the winner. Maybe if he had been drawn better he would have finished a lot closer to the winner, but we will never know. She ran a good race. I think we have to try and get her head in front next, but I haven’t quite shut the door on the Oaks yet. I suppose you would have to see what all the other trials would have in store. “I feel she will be a mile and a half filly this season. We haven’t ruled out rocking up in an Oaks trial or taking the easy route and going for a mile and a quarter and a novice.”

Mill Stream “Considering he has had a wind operation, for a big horse like him having to come down into the dip on his first was always going to be a question mark. But because the race was on our doorstep it was a nice option to take. The run in the Abernant gives us a month until the Duke Of York Stakes so I was very keen for him to take his chance, but I do feel going to York on a flatter track will benefit him greatly. Tracks like York, Haydock and Deauville will be right up his alley. “I think we will have to see how he does at York. If he is in the shake up at York then it is obvious we can take our place at Ascot. Given him a wind operation had been on the back burner. I think for his first run back a bit more juice in the ground would have helped him, but he came through the Abernant with flying colours.

He was learning about it all last year so you would hope there is a good race in him this year. There are a nice bunch of sprinters out there, and he is in the top 10.” Perry Mason “I like Perry Mason very much. He is very raw in his mind. What Tom (Marquand) got out of him at Newmarket he will learn an abundance from. He is lovely, and he is a kind colt, but he is still a baby in his head. I thought it was a brilliant run first time out and Tom gave him a lovely introduction. He was an eye-catcher. “I will step him up to a mile next and see what we have got. I think he would appreciate a flat mile as opposed to going back to Newmarket again. Tracks like Nottingham, Haydock, Newbury and Yarmouth will be where we will be looking. With his action he hits the ground quite hard, you wouldn’t mind a bit of overnight rain either.” Rolica “I feel the mile should be right up her street. When she hit the rising ground at Newmarket she was churning it up, and wanting it. She went to the line strongly for me. I know the Nell Gwyn was slightly quicker on times, but on times I think we are on the premises. I think she will be a lively outsider in the 1000 Guineas. “She has got a lot of character. Her and Mallavelly have been together as yearlings, they have been broken in together, turned out together and they are stabled next to each other. They are best buddies, and they have been galloping companies. She has got the potential to improve a lot as she is lightly raced. She is tough, and feisty, whereas Mallavelly is kind and loving. She will come on for this run as well. I feel that where we are now Rolica is entitled to have a run in the 1000 Guineas.” Salamanca “If you get a chance to look at the head on from Newmarket you can see how big and broad he is. He is a big, powerful unit. Whereas the winner had cover, and an easier run into the race, our lad was just slightly on it the whole way. I think he will learn hugely for that, and I very much look forward to his next run as I believe he will come on so much more out of all of the horses we ran at Newmarket. “He is massive horse that weighs around 520kgs. If he was a boxer he would be in the heavyweight division, and his nickname with the lads is JCB!. If you are a traditionalist you would go the novice route. I’m the one that would roll him in a Derby trial. If he would have won we wouldn’t be talking about novice races. “We will sit down with the owner though and make a plan. I would 100 percent love having a go at the Derby with him as I’m never afraid of having a big day out.

He is not a leggy, rangy horse, he is compact and strong so you would like to think he would be fine coming down the hill at Epsom.” Shades Of Summer “She is going for a Listed race at Longchamp called the Prix Mauruce Zilber. I’ve finished second in the race the last two seasons so hopefully Shades Of Summer can go one better. I’m hoping her fitness from the all-weather will get her to the line to get that all important black-type for her as she is a Dubawi filly. “It would be great for her connections as they are good owners that are trying to get into the breeding game. She is a big mare, and she has got a lovely long stride.

I feel going back onto the turf somewhere like Longchamp will be right up her alley.”

