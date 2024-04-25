Brian Ellison horses to follow on the Flat for 2024 season

He's a solid horse and runs at Southwell on Sunday. The Northumberland Plate is a race I'd still love to win and if it's riding fast on that surface up at Newcastle then that might suit him. It can ride quite differently there, depending on the conditions. But on turf he needs fast ground really.

He's a proper 90-horse and he finds his level, it's not a bad race at Southwell this weekend by the looks of it so we'll see how he goes. He won the November Handicap when switched to Newcastle last year due to Doncaster being off and that strong gallop really helps him. He's fine over a mile and a half or two miles.

He'd been off a while with a bad back - he was suffering from 'kissing spines' and was operated on - but had a run at Southwell earlier in April and he's likely to return to Chester where he ran well last year. Hopefully the comeback has put him right for that race. He's on a good mark and was just struggling all last season.

It's never easy for three-year-olds like him anyway, having run in good races at two. He ran in the Acomb Stakes at York and only beat one home but it did turn out to be last year's champion sprinter Shaquille! And the Guineas winner Chaldean won that day so I'd say it was a good Acomb.