Flat season: Charlie Fellowes horses to follow

Trainer Charlie Fellowes provides the names of five horses from his stable who should be worth following this year.

MORAWIG I have no doubt he's got loads of ability, but he is also equally as quirky. He could end up breaking my heart but if he goes the right way and he enjoys his racing then I've no doubt he'll be a very nice middle-distance horse. He had two runs last year, was gelded and made a winning return to action at Yarmouth last week. He reminds me a little bit of Prince Of Arran (former stable star) when he was a younger horse.

THE WIZARD OF EYE He's a very interesting newcomer to the yard and is immensely talented. He's not the most straightforward horse to train and has been gelded since he came to the yard. He's had a holiday and I'm hoping a little bit of a reset may result in a bit more consistency. He's potentially very interesting and might start somewhere like the Victoria Cup. He's got more than enough speed for seven furlongs, possibly even six. GUTSY GIRL She won at Carlisle in an exceptionally quick time last year (replay below), I think it was the third quickest time by a two-year-old over six furlongs in the last 20 years. She's a filly we have always thought a huge amount of, she's very quick and has a good pedigree. We think she's pretty smart.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

TAN RAPIDO This colt has a similar profile to Gutsy Girl in that he won his second start. He's from an excellent sprinting family, the dam is a half-sister to The Tin Man and Deacon Blues, and it's a family that get better and better with age. So anything he did last year was a big bonus. I was obviously disappointed when he was beaten at a very short price first time back at Wolverhampton but he'll come on a lot from that and can progress as the year goes on. SWEET CAROLINA I trained her dam who was a star for the yard, and a Listed winner. This filly had been doing some pretty impressive work this spring and she duly went and won on debut at Wolverhampton when sent off favourite on Saturday. She's another one I'd be quite looking forward to progressing even more this year.

More in the series... George Boughey: My five to follow