Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Charlie Fellowes

Flat season: Charlie Fellowes horses to follow

By Oli Bell
11:28 · THU April 18, 2024

Trainer Charlie Fellowes provides the names of five horses from his stable who should be worth following this year.

MORAWIG

I have no doubt he's got loads of ability, but he is also equally as quirky. He could end up breaking my heart but if he goes the right way and he enjoys his racing then I've no doubt he'll be a very nice middle-distance horse. He had two runs last year, was gelded and made a winning return to action at Yarmouth last week. He reminds me a little bit of Prince Of Arran (former stable star) when he was a younger horse.

https://amzn.to/3TDs0M2

THE WIZARD OF EYE

He's a very interesting newcomer to the yard and is immensely talented. He's not the most straightforward horse to train and has been gelded since he came to the yard. He's had a holiday and I'm hoping a little bit of a reset may result in a bit more consistency. He's potentially very interesting and might start somewhere like the Victoria Cup. He's got more than enough speed for seven furlongs, possibly even six.

GUTSY GIRL

She won at Carlisle in an exceptionally quick time last year (replay below), I think it was the third quickest time by a two-year-old over six furlongs in the last 20 years. She's a filly we have always thought a huge amount of, she's very quick and has a good pedigree. We think she's pretty smart.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

TAN RAPIDO

This colt has a similar profile to Gutsy Girl in that he won his second start. He's from an excellent sprinting family, the dam is a half-sister to The Tin Man and Deacon Blues, and it's a family that get better and better with age. So anything he did last year was a big bonus. I was obviously disappointed when he was beaten at a very short price first time back at Wolverhampton but he'll come on a lot from that and can progress as the year goes on.

SWEET CAROLINA

I trained her dam who was a star for the yard, and a Listed winner. This filly had been doing some pretty impressive work this spring and she duly went and won on debut at Wolverhampton when sent off favourite on Saturday. She's another one I'd be quite looking forward to progressing even more this year.

More in the series...

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo