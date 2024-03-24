John Quinn announces death of sprint star Highfield Princess

Superstar sprinter Highfield Princess has lost her life following an accident in her stable, the John Quinn Racing team have announced.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder, who was owned and bred by John Fairley and trained by Quinn, has been one of the stories of the sprinting world over the past four years, rising from a lowly level to win five Group One races in Britain, Ireland and France, as well as competing at the Breeders' Cup and in Hong Kong. In 2022 she went on a remarkable run and won the Duke of York Stakes, Prix Maurice De Gheest, Nunthorpe Stakes and the Flying Five at the Curragh in a tremendous campaign and was due to return to the track to compete at the highest level again in 2024. However, after suffering a fracture in an incident in her stable, she has sadly not been able to be saved. A statement from the John Quinn yard was posted on X, saying: "It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce the death of out wonderful mare Highfield Princess. She suffered an inoperable fracture following an accident in her stable and although over the past week she fought with the same extraordinary spirit she showed on the racecourse, last night she lost her battle for life. "We would like to thank Jonathan Anderson and the team at Rainbow Equine Hospital, who did everything possible to help the Princess and keep her comfortable."

🏆🇫🇷 Prix Maurice de Gheest

🏆🇬🇧 Nunthorpe Stakes

🏆🇮🇪 Flying Five Stakes

🏆🇫🇷 Prix de l'Abbaye



Quinn said: "Highfield Princess took us all on the most remarkable journey. She possessed Group One ability but also a Group One attitude. "Whether it was a routine canter or a big sprint race around the world she put 100% effort into what she did. I am grateful for all that she did for herself and for our team. We will miss her more than words can say." The John Fairley family stated: "It has been the privileges of our lives to have known Highfield Princess. We are all heartbroken. She was the horse you dream of breeding and owning. She took our family on an extraordinary adventure around the world and created so many precious memories. She loved to race and her intelligence, toughness and will to win were incredible. She was a truly special horse, a member of our family. "There were so many people involved in her incredible journey. From the stud where she was born, to the people who helped her take her first steps under saddle and the farm where she spent her holidays. We know the team at John and Sean Quinn Racing, who have looked after the Princess with dedication and love, will also be devastated. We would like to thank them all for their tender care over the years. She was so happy in that yard. "Highfield Princess was the pride of Yorkshire, a superstar on the racecourse and adored by so many, for her irrepressible spurt at home and on the racecourse. We're thinking of everyone who loved and admired her in the UK and all around the world. She will be forever held in our hearts."

Jason Hart returns victorious on Highfield Princess