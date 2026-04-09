HUGE SAVING – JOIN RACING TV FOR JUST £12 PER MONTH AND SAVE 60%

Racing TV is the only channel showing every race live from the Randox Grand National Festival, to celebrate, this week only, they have their biggest subscription saving!
If you join Racing TV by midnight Sunday, you can make a huge saving and pay just £12 per month for the next YEAR (normally £29.98 per month)! Click here to join now.
What’s more, we are just weeks away from one of Ireland’s premier Jumps highlights – The Punchestown Festival, with 12 Grade 1 races, again all live on Racing TV!
As a Racing TV member, not only will you be able to enjoy unrivalled coverage from 61 of the best British and Irish racecourses, you and a guest will also be able to take in over 100 racedays with their Weekend Ticket and Club Days - an exclusive member benefit worth over £3,000 annually!
Don’t miss out – join Racing TV now!
Terms and conditions apply. Visit racingtv.com/grandoffer for details.
Randox Grand National features and previews
- Randox Grand National racecard, odds and video form (16:00 Aintree)
- Horse-by-horse guide to the final field
- Punting Pointers: Our Grand National shortlist
- Weekend View: Johnny the one for Aintree
- How to pick the Grand National winner and how different is the race now?
- The best Grand National performances on Timeform ratings
- Grand National fences: How they've shaped the race
- JockeyBox: Willie and Patrick Mullins reflections
- Simon Holt: The art of commentating on the National
- The remarkable story of Spanish Steps
- John Ingles: Remembering Red Marauder's remarkable win in the mud
- Alex Hammond Grand National Blog
- Patrick Mullins: National outsider 'catches the eye'
- Who are the main British hopes?
- 2026 Grand National preview podcast
- Dan Skelton: My Aintree squad