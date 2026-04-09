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Racing TV Aintree offer
Racing TV Aintree offer

HUGE SAVING – JOIN RACING TV FOR JUST £12 PER MONTH AND SAVE 60%

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu April 09, 2026 · 32 min ago

Racing TV is the only channel showing every race live from the Randox Grand National Festival, to celebrate, this week only, they have their biggest subscription saving!

If you join Racing TV by midnight Sunday, you can make a huge saving and pay just £12 per month for the next YEAR (normally £29.98 per month)! Click here to join now.

What’s more, we are just weeks away from one of Ireland’s premier Jumps highlights – The Punchestown Festival, with 12 Grade 1 races, again all live on Racing TV!

As a Racing TV member, not only will you be able to enjoy unrivalled coverage from 61 of the best British and Irish racecourses, you and a guest will also be able to take in over 100 racedays with their Weekend Ticket and Club Days - an exclusive member benefit worth over £3,000 annually!

Don’t miss out – join Racing TV now!

Terms and conditions apply. Visit racingtv.com/grandoffer for details.

Randox Grand National features and previews

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