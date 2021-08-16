He won the Aintree bumper last season and I was delighted with him when he won at Chepstow on his hurdling debut. He was very green but got the job done, he’s a cracking horse with loads of speed and he stays well so he’s exciting.

A nice juvenile that’s come from France, he’s had one run, he made a bad mistake at the last and ended up finishing third. He’s a lovely big horse with loads of scope, I’m not sure where we’ll start him off but I wouldn’t be surprised if Paul went the Monmiral route with him.

OUTLAW PETER (Paul Nicholls)

He won at Worcester on his seasonal debut for us, winning a bumper nicely, the further he went the better he was. I think the plan is to get him over hurdles in the next couple of weeks and he’s a really nice horse who jumps well so fingers crossed he can win some nice races.

BRAVEMANSGAME (Paul Nicholls)

He’s my novice chaser to follow this season. He made his seasonal reappearance at Newton Abbot earlier in the month, where he jumped well and travelled great. We were delighted he had some good horses behind him and he’d be the best novice we’ve got over fences. I think he’ll run next in the Rising Stars race at the Badger Ales meeting at Wincanton.

CLAN DES OBEAUX (Paul Nicholls)

He needs no introduction being the two-time King George winner who ended last season winning the Punchestown Gold Cup. He’s going straight to the King George this year and everyone in the yard loves him – he’s certainly one of my favourites.