Constitution Hill ruled out of Newbury Saturday run

Nicky Henderson has confirmed that Constitution Hill won't run at Newbury on Saturday.
The nine-year-old, winner of both of his outings on the Flat to date at Southwell at Kempton, was due to take a significant step up in class in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes.
However, the handler assessed conditions at the Berkshire track on Wednesday and feels they’ll be too quick for his former star hurdler.
Posting on X, Henderson said: “Having spoken with Michael Buckley, we’ve taken the decision not to run Constitution Hill at Newbury on Saturday. It’s very frustrating as we were keen to run, but after walking the course with George Hill this morning we felt the ground is just too quick for him — he’s a big, heavy horse and we couldn’t take the risk.
“He is in excellent form and we are desperately keen to run him before his summer break.”
More on Constitution Hill
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- Simon Holt: Long may he continue
- Kempton cruise for Constitution Hill
- What to expect from Constitution Hill at Kempton
- Nicky Henderson looks forward to Kempton outing
- Constitution Hill ruled out of Unibet Champion Hurdle
- Owner Michael Buckley 'heartbroken' by decision
- Ian Ogg: 'He has health and new career ahead of him'
- Lewis Tomlinson: Crowds sent into delirium
- Southwell: Full report, reaction and free video replay
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