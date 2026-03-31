Constitution Hill gets BHA Flat rating of 101 after two all-weather novice successes

Nicky Henderson's horse had an official rating of 175 at his peak over jumps and with the Flat horses on a different scale a top-class horse on the level is usually rated 120 or above.

Frankel, the greatest Flat horse in modern history, had a mark of 140.

The 101 figure is based largely on his explosive nine-and-a-half length victory on his Flat debut at Southwell on February 20, after a slow gallop at Kempton on March 25 didn't allow him to be quite so impressive.

BHA handicapper Adam Barnes was responsible for calculating the figure and he explained his process on the BHA podcast on Tuesday.

He said: "It’s pretty clear they didn’t go very quick [at Kempton] and that is backed up by the sectionals. They had a finishing speed of around 110 per cent for the race, which is finishing a fair bit faster than par. They’ve gone steady, he’s been held up in fourth or fifth and conceded first run to the runner-up, but he still picked him up readily and did what he had to do.

"If you wanted to be picky about it you could say the field was fairly bunched and the proximity of the third and a couple of the others holds down the level a little bit more compared to what we saw at Southwell – that form had a bit more substance and a bit more ability to rate it higher.

"But essentially it was job done and maybe getting onto turf with a bit of cut in the ground and a stronger-run race, he could certainly run to a good bit higher figure than he was allowed to run to at Kempton.

"His Southwell win was a very visually impressive performance and the form has a really solid look to it.

"It’s hard to say exactly what he had in hand at Southwell. The bare form would have been a low to mid-90s performance and I’ve added half a dozen lengths of poundage on top of that, just because of the style of the win.

"He’s going to be rated 101, which is a high figure for a horse coming out of novices, but could potentially turn out to be a lenient figure for a horse like him with the ability we know he’s got from being such a high-class hurdler and he retains plenty of that ability."