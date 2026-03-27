Constitution Hill latest: Ryan Moore backs Group campaign

Ryan Moore feels Constitution Hill can hold his own at Group level over a mile-and-a-half following his midweek win at Kempton.
The World Pool ambassador was aboard Nicky Henderson's charge for his second Flat start and steered him to a comfortable two-length victory over Classical Allusion.
"Constitution Hill is a gentleman. He’s an old pro and a very sweet horse – he’s a lovely ride," he told World Pool.
"He had a simple task at Kempton and he did it well. He moved beautifully and did everything right; he travelled nicely, quickened up well and you’d be very happy with the performance.
"It will be step by step and his next run will tell us a lot more, but he’s certainly got enough pace to be competitive in Group races at a mile-and-a-half."
Timeform leave rating unchanged
Meanwhile Timeform left the nine-year-old Constitution Hill's rating unchanged at 106P following the performance, indicating they believe he is capable of much better when the race scenario allows him to show it.
Handicapper Rory King said: “Constitution Hill’s second Flat start might have been more clinical than explosive, but that needs viewing through the prism of a more patient ride in a more steadily-run race, and the way he quickened past a very promising rival was still highly striking in its own right.
“His rating remains unchanged with us, and while 106 will likely leave him with plenty to find should he run in something like the John Porter next as mooted, the large P on his rating indicates that we suspect he’s very capable of finding the improvement required to compete with any smart rival that lines up against him.”
More on Constitution Hill
- Simon Holt: Long may he continue
- Kempton cruise for Constitution Hill
- What to expect from Constitution Hill at Kempton
- Nicky Henderson looks forward to Kempton outing
- Constitution Hill ruled out of Unibet Champion Hurdle
- Owner Michael Buckley 'heartbroken' by decision
- Ian Ogg: 'He has health and new career ahead of him'
- Lewis Tomlinson: Crowds sent into delirium
- Southwell: Full report, reaction and free video replay
- Vicki Gibbins verdict from Friday Night Live
- Timeform hand out big rating of 106P after debut success
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