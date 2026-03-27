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Ryan Moore - impressed by Constitution Hill
Ryan Moore - impressed by Constitution Hill

Constitution Hill latest: Ryan Moore backs Group campaign

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Fri March 27, 2026 · 4h ago

Ryan Moore feels Constitution Hill can hold his own at Group level over a mile-and-a-half following his midweek win at Kempton.

The World Pool ambassador was aboard Nicky Henderson's charge for his second Flat start and steered him to a comfortable two-length victory over Classical Allusion.

"Constitution Hill is a gentleman. He’s an old pro and a very sweet horse – he’s a lovely ride," he told World Pool.

"He had a simple task at Kempton and he did it well. He moved beautifully and did everything right; he travelled nicely, quickened up well and you’d be very happy with the performance.

"It will be step by step and his next run will tell us a lot more, but he’s certainly got enough pace to be competitive in Group races at a mile-and-a-half."

https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/shop/horses-to-follow

Timeform leave rating unchanged

Meanwhile Timeform left the nine-year-old Constitution Hill's rating unchanged at 106P following the performance, indicating they believe he is capable of much better when the race scenario allows him to show it.

Handicapper Rory King said: “Constitution Hill’s second Flat start might have been more clinical than explosive, but that needs viewing through the prism of a more patient ride in a more steadily-run race, and the way he quickened past a very promising rival was still highly striking in its own right.

“His rating remains unchanged with us, and while 106 will likely leave him with plenty to find should he run in something like the John Porter next as mooted, the large P on his rating indicates that we suspect he’s very capable of finding the improvement required to compete with any smart rival that lines up against him.”

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