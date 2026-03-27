Constitution Hill latest: Ryan Moore backs Group campaign

The World Pool ambassador was aboard Nicky Henderson's charge for his second Flat start and steered him to a comfortable two-length victory over Classical Allusion.

"Constitution Hill is a gentleman. He’s an old pro and a very sweet horse – he’s a lovely ride," he told World Pool.

"He had a simple task at Kempton and he did it well. He moved beautifully and did everything right; he travelled nicely, quickened up well and you’d be very happy with the performance.

"It will be step by step and his next run will tell us a lot more, but he’s certainly got enough pace to be competitive in Group races at a mile-and-a-half."