Constitution Hill Newbury preview: Ground doubt over run

Newbury expect good to firm to appear in the going description on Saturday, putting Constitution Hill’s participation in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes in doubt.

His trainer Nick Henderson is due to walk the course on Wednesday afternoon to assess conditions for himself but has warned he wouldn’t look to run the nine-year-old on quick ground. Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast Clerk of the Course George Hill said: “We’re happy with where we are at the moment. It’s good ground still, it was good ground yesterday. We had drizzle last evening and the wind is going to pick up today and be quite gusty this afternoon. “We’ve got two to four millimetres of rain coming in later today and then mainly dry the next couple of days but there is a chance of an isolated shower that might bring one mill any day really.