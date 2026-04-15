Constitution Hill Newbury preview: Ground doubt over run

Newbury expect good to firm to appear in the going description on Saturday, putting Constitution Hill’s participation in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes in doubt.
His trainer Nick Henderson is due to walk the course on Wednesday afternoon to assess conditions for himself but has warned he wouldn’t look to run the nine-year-old on quick ground.
Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast Clerk of the Course George Hill said: “We’re happy with where we are at the moment. It’s good ground still, it was good ground yesterday. We had drizzle last evening and the wind is going to pick up today and be quite gusty this afternoon.
“We’ve got two to four millimetres of rain coming in later today and then mainly dry the next couple of days but there is a chance of an isolated shower that might bring one mill any day really.
“We’re mostly dry after Wednesday and will hopefully be close to good ground on Friday and then it will dry back for Saturday presuming it stays dry which is forecast.
“I would think if the forecast is right it will be good, good to firm in places or something like that on Saturday. I would imagine that’s the most likely at the moment but we’ll have to see what the rain does this afternoon and how much we get.
“Four millimetres at this time of year would be enough to maintain good ground into Friday anyway. We watered on Monday and Monday only and it was good to firm on Monday morning but back to good ground then on Tuesday.”
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