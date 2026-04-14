Constitution Hill Newbury latest: Nicky Henderson to assess ground on Wednesday

Saturday's Group Three contest, better known as the John Porter, would represent a significant test for the nine-year-old following his two wins to date on the level at Southwell and Kempton.

Both of those were on the all-weather and the trainer admits ground conditions will be key to the decision over whether to run on Saturday.

"Well, I do have reservations because it's been a long dry spell and we're having a lot of trouble on the Jumps tracks," he said.

"But let's hope we can run. I spoke to Michael (Buckley) on Monday night and I'll pop over on Wednesday and have a look to see what it is before declarations on Thursday," he said.